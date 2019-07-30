Revocation of Article 35A has neither any constitutional nor legal base: Monga

July 30, 2019 |

Stating that revocation of Article 35A has neither any constitutional nor legal base, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) vice president and former MLC, GN Monga, Monday said state’s accession with India was full and final and by raking up such issues BJP and RSS were trying to challenge it now.

“Article 35A is not the only Presidential Order which has been implemented. If Article 35A is revoked on the pretext of being a Presidential Order, then all Presidential Orders too will go,” he said in a statement issued to press here.

The Congress leader said that if the center fiddles with Article 35A, they will be themselves responsible for making question mark on accession of the state with the Union. “It was a political issue settled long ago. Not only people of Kashmir region, but people of Jammu and Ladakh regions too will resist any move by the Center to revoke Article 35-A, as it is equally beneficial for the people of all the regions of the state,” Monga asserted.

He also lashed out at the government for creating panic in Kashmir itself instead of clearing the confusion. “In the last few days, panic has been created in the Valley. First additional forces were rushed to Kashmir and then some confidential government orders are being circulated on social media to give rumours authenticity. The duty of the government is to maintain law and order and not create panic,” the Congress leader added.

