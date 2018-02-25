Revival of western foreshore road project

Bashir Ahmad Guru
This refers to a news item ’38 Crore proposal for road project to protect Dal Lake’ published in Rising Kashmir of February 18 edition. The proposed construction of 3.5 km long road from Kohankhan to Saidakadalalong the western foreshore spells disaster for future of Dal Lake which is already under tremendous stress due to human intervention.
The said proposed plan, as such, is fraught with catastrophic consequences for the fragile eco-system of this lake it will be like driving the last nail into the coffin.
In early 1980s, construction of a well paved motorable road along the western foreshore of Dal Lake was abandoned when a team of World Bank experts on environment strongly opposed its construction.
On the basis of their report, the Bank refused to provide funds for its construction as it could have upset the ecology of this lake.
In the year 2000, scientists of National Institute of Technology, NIT, hitherto known as Roorki University, during their survey about the conservation and management plan for twin lakes of Dal and Nigeen found that much of wetlands along the western and eastern foreshores of Dal Lake were destroyed by wanton filling of dredged mudand that construction of a road along its western periphery was a bad idea extremely untenable as it caused an irreparable damage to large tracts of wetland that once bordered the western foreshore of Dal Lake acted as bio- filters.
In their vision report the experts of NIT, Roorki, recommended that these wetlands should be immediately restored. And now, the proposed plan to revive the failed project of western foreshore road is being flouted notwithstanding the horrific and unimaginable damage it will cause to the unique and fragile ecology and environment of the Dal Lake.
By filling the lake for the proposed road laying about 25 percent of what has remained of its surface area is likely to shrink.
Secondly, most of the encroachments and illegal constructions have taken place in this part (western foreshore) of the lake and where the lake has been filled and converted into landmass for agriculture and construction of houses and commercial establishments and that too under the very nose of LWDA officials who in connivance with persons having vested interests covertly have been helping them to go ahead.
One fails to understand as why territorial limits of western foreshore of Dal Lake have remained undefined so far. Let the authority trace these limits before the work on western foreshore road begins.
Once the western boundary of the lake is defined and duly mapped, it could be secured through other means other than building a road along the same.
Hence, this argument that the proposed road will mark the western end of Dal Lake as well as act as a barrier against encroachments is completely unjustified and, as such, not maintainable.
In fact, the revival of western foreshore road project at a very high cost will only benefit land brokers who are active in that area and who are always on a hunt to find opportunities to broaden the sphere of their illicit activities. The construction of the proposed road will come as a blessing in disguise to these people.
Meanwhile, we have been in contact with Dr.Rakesh Kumar, Head of National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Nagpur, to whom the job for assessing the environmental impact the proposed road construction will have on the lake has been sourced out by LWDA.
After getting clearance from NEERI, proposed project will be rolled out. During our discussions, Dr.Kumar made this shocking revelation that he was being hard pressed to give clearance for the construction of western foreshore road.
He was of the view that the construction of the proposed 3.5 km long road, from Kohankhan to Saidakadal, through the middle of the lake, all along its western foreshore, will be an environmental disaster for Dal, as this will not only choke the vital water channels but it will destabilize entire backwaters alongwith its unique flora and fauna.
Besides, the important and traditional 5 km long waterway, from Pokhribal to Dalgate, will be lost forever.
Moreover, there is no need to build another road along lake’s western periphery as a ‘star tourist attraction’, like that of boulevard road, for no road can match the grandeur and majesty of boulevard. And boulevard will always remain the star attraction for tourists as well as for the locals to enjoy this fabulously beautiful lake in all its glory and beauty.
LAWDA should focus on other important issues related to the protection and preservation of Dal Lake and roll back the plan to revive failed western foreshore road project. If LAWDA is seriously contemplating demarcation of western territorial limits of Dal Lake then Rainawari should be the obvious starting point ending at Pokhribal, to the north. The area falling to the right of the demarcated areas should be left untouched for its unique eco-system.
This was also suggested in the Detailed Project Report (Vision Report) prepared for the Lakes & Waterways Development Authority and sponsored by Ministry of Environment & Forests,Government of India, by the Alternate Hydro Energy Centre, University of Roorki, now deemed as NIT, Roorki, published in October 2000. Concerned are also being voiced that this proposed road could prove yet another Nallah Mar in the making.
