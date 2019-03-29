Revisiting Higher Education

March 29, 2019 | Sheikh Shabir

“An investment in knowledge pays the best dividends- Benjamin Franklin”

For social progress and prosperity, education of people carries primary importance. Education empowers people to fight poverty and economic backwardness. Education takes people out of the mire of ignorance and enlightens them to fight diseases, harness resources, understand the causes and effects of social backwardness and find out remedies for the backwardness.

It is on the strength of education that some two dozen countries of the world enjoy the status of being developed in all walks of life. Education has empowered and enabled these countries to explore and utilize their natural resources for the social progress.

Truth is that best education that guarantees durable peace, progress, prosperity and integrity of a nation. Nelson Mandela said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”

As a formal agency of education, a school plays a crucial part in moulding the ideas, habits and attitudes of a child to shape it into a balanced personality. Higher education shapes and sharpens a person into a quality human resource. The main and noble purpose remains enhancing the resolving power of a human mind to produce intellectuals, scientists, leaders and administrators who will guide society to the path of progress and prosperity.

Today, everyone talks of quality education to be imparted in our state Jammu and Kashmir. Speeches of high sounding words, loud slogans, seminars and workshops talk about the importance of education. But the march of events shows a different scenario. Our higher education institutions just act as factories, to churn out an army of graduates and post graduates only to be unemployable. These educated unemployed people find no good source of income and end up in depression or doing menials job for very low wages.

We definitely need quality education. However, that cannot be achieved through a network of colleges and universities. We have to explore resources for employment to increase job opportunities. Keeping in view the fact that the government which unfortunately is the only pivotal agency of employment in the state, should be supported by private sector in real and practical sense that can absorb or engage the alarming number of educated but unemployed human resource.

The last twenty years have seen an increased number of higher Education institutions. We have more than 100 government and private colleges and many universities. In view of the poor infrastructure, inadequate faculty and facilities, quality in these institutions is declining. Though we spend millions of rupees on higher education and open several colleges, quality education is evading us and seems to be a distant dream. The educated youth may have an academic excellence, but they must be armed with technical skills and practical implementation of the skills achieved through education

Learning by rote memory, non- application of knowledge and examination based on faulty practices-all has spoiled our higher education. The system does not encourage critical thinking, creative use of knowledge, decision making and problem solving skills.

And it also does not teach students how to face the challenges and problems of real life. Since we simply test memory and worry about test scores, we narrow the scope of education, devalue a degree and waste the human talent. True but tragic is that the moral fiber is lacking in our education set up which is blindly oriented towards materialism and as a result, moral degeneration is deepening its roots in our society.

Most of the students register themselves in B.sc classes at colleges but do not turn up till the Common Entrance Test (CET) and AIEEE exams do not end. Thus science academics take a severe beating at colleges. Despite having a massive attendance shortage, these students appear in the university exams and get degrees. Since, we cannot and should not stop these students from the competitive exams, we should hold these exams in Jan, Feb or March to enable the students to attend colleges regularly.

And then, our students show no zeal and seriousness in the academic courses as they are disappointed that an academic degree lacks better prospects. We will require special counseling cells in our colleges to clarify to the students that about 60% of jobs advertised yearly in J&K or India require a college degree. We need to brief them that even exams like IAS and KAS just require a bachelor’s degree.

Besides, our universities need to frame job oriented syllabus and narrow down the gap between an academic institution and industries. We need to propose new courses to live up to modern global trends and professional requirements. However, the academic subjects like arts and sciences should not pale into insignificance as they train and help students to succeed in many fields of life. Further, the admissions to colleges should be through competitive exams.

Talking of administration in colleges, we need to bring energetic and competent principals at the helm of affairs. It is the principals around whom the entire college education revolves. They set the stage and work sincerely and seriously with teachers to maintain high standards of curriculum, evaluate the performance of all staff members, and monitor the students’ progress and performance. They also keep a close eye on class rooms, teaching methods, attendance and discipline problems.

We cannot overlook the fact that administrative mismanagement, indiscipline, polarization, lobbyism, indifference towards students and personalized dealings all are eroding the educational fabric of the system. That is mainly due to lack of leadership qualities in the administrative component. That brings into question the appointment procedure of principals. We appoint principals on the basis of length of service. Let us opt for descriptive written examination so that the best people come to the reckoning and hold the reigns of administration. Besides, the principals should be mandated to visit the top academic and professional institutions of India to enable them to learn about the modern trends in academics and administration.

We need to contemplate about the quality of education in our higher education institutions and its relevance in today’s world. And as our higher education system has a huge size now, we must have a higher education commission with members and a chairman to recognize both its academic and administrative sides. So our educationists, academicians, bureaucrats and politicians should put their heads together to discuss these issues on education and come up with innovative solutions.

Sheikhshabir518@gmail.com