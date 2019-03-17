Revisit SOP for movement of convoys: Tarigami to Govt

March 17, 2019 |

Senior CPI (M) leader and former MLA, Kulgam, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Saturday said restrictions on movement of private vehicles during the movement of convoys on highway was giving tough time to the commuters—causing heavy traffic jams.

“The commuters who travel towards their respective workplaces have to wait for a long duration till the convoy passes the area,” Tarigami said in a statement issued here.

He said patients—, who have to reach to the hospitals for treatment, are the worst suffers while students, office goers and businessmen too have to bear the brunt of traffic restrictions.

“The security concerns are to be taken into consideration, but at the same time it should not be problematic for common people. Ambulances and vehicles carrying patients must be given free passage even during the movement of convoys. A patient can’t wait for half-an-hour as in some cases it can prove disastrous,” he said. Similarly, the convoy movement timings must be devised so as there is no inconvenience to general public, he said, adding that there is a need to fine-tune and polishing the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the movement of security forces convoys so as there is no clash with the movement of civilian traffic.

“The timing of the security forces’ convoy could be fixed such that it is different than the timing when highways and other roads witness peak civilian traffic movement,” he said, adding that “a letter in this regard has already been submitted to the Governor on 12-03-2019.”