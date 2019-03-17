About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 17, 2019 |

Revisit SOP for movement of convoys: Tarigami to Govt

Senior CPI (M) leader and former MLA, Kulgam, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Saturday said restrictions on movement of private vehicles during the movement of convoys on highway was giving tough time to the commuters—causing heavy traffic jams.
“The commuters who travel towards their respective workplaces have to wait for a long duration till the convoy passes the area,” Tarigami said in a statement issued here.
He said patients—, who have to reach to the hospitals for treatment, are the worst suffers while students, office goers and businessmen too have to bear the brunt of traffic restrictions.
“The security concerns are to be taken into consideration, but at the same time it should not be problematic for common people. Ambulances and vehicles carrying patients must be given free passage even during the movement of convoys. A patient can’t wait for half-an-hour as in some cases it can prove disastrous,” he said. Similarly, the convoy movement timings must be devised so as there is no inconvenience to general public, he said, adding that there is a need to fine-tune and polishing the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the movement of security forces convoys so as there is no clash with the movement of civilian traffic.
“The timing of the security forces’ convoy could be fixed such that it is different than the timing when highways and other roads witness peak civilian traffic movement,” he said, adding that “a letter in this regard has already been submitted to the Governor on 12-03-2019.”

Latest News

Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

Gunshots heard during combing operation in Kujjar Kulgam

Mar 16 | Javid Sofi
Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

Army man injured in landmine explosion in Mendhar

Mar 16 | Agencies
PDP, NC condemn killing of woman SPO by militants in south Kashmir

PDP, NC condemn killing of woman SPO by militants in south Kashmir

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

CPI(M) expresses grief over Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror at ...

India pursuing with N Zealand whereabouts of 7 Indians after terror at ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Northern Army Commander visits forward posts in Ladakh

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Shah Faesal to launch political party tomorrow

Shah Faesal to launch political party tomorrow

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Three arrested in firing incident in Jammu

Mar 16 | Agencies
Christchurch Muslims struggle with shock, fear

Christchurch Muslims struggle with shock, fear

Mar 16 | PTI/AFP
Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for

Two Pulwama youth booked under PSA for 'anti-national' activities

Mar 16 | Agencies
Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

Mar 16 | Agencies
Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

Farooq, Omar express condolences over road accident in Ramban

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Mirwaiz grieved over loss of lives in Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

Governor condemns New Zealand mosque attack

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to G ...

Death toll reaches 11 in Ramban accident, three injured airlifted to G ...

Mar 16 | Taweed Ahmed
Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

Five dead, several injured in Ramban accident

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
PM urges supporters to take

PM urges supporters to take 'main bhi chowkidar' pledge to fight corru ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

Vehicle crushes to death Municipal Committee daily wager in Poonch

Mar 16 | Agencies
New Zealand PM vows gun law reform after mosque massacre

New Zealand PM vows gun law reform after mosque massacre

Mar 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

Two drug peddlers held in Bandipora

Mar 16 | Rising Kashmir News
White nationalism not a widespread threat: Trump

White nationalism not a widespread threat: Trump

Mar 16 | AFP/Press Trust of India
DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

DC Shopian suspends Tehsildar Keegam, other officials

Mar 16 | Javid Sofi
Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, urges UN chief after NZ terro ...

Stand united against anti-Muslim hatred, urges UN chief after NZ terro ...

Mar 16 | Press Trust of India
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 17, 2019 |

Revisit SOP for movement of convoys: Tarigami to Govt

              

Senior CPI (M) leader and former MLA, Kulgam, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami Saturday said restrictions on movement of private vehicles during the movement of convoys on highway was giving tough time to the commuters—causing heavy traffic jams.
“The commuters who travel towards their respective workplaces have to wait for a long duration till the convoy passes the area,” Tarigami said in a statement issued here.
He said patients—, who have to reach to the hospitals for treatment, are the worst suffers while students, office goers and businessmen too have to bear the brunt of traffic restrictions.
“The security concerns are to be taken into consideration, but at the same time it should not be problematic for common people. Ambulances and vehicles carrying patients must be given free passage even during the movement of convoys. A patient can’t wait for half-an-hour as in some cases it can prove disastrous,” he said. Similarly, the convoy movement timings must be devised so as there is no inconvenience to general public, he said, adding that there is a need to fine-tune and polishing the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the movement of security forces convoys so as there is no clash with the movement of civilian traffic.
“The timing of the security forces’ convoy could be fixed such that it is different than the timing when highways and other roads witness peak civilian traffic movement,” he said, adding that “a letter in this regard has already been submitted to the Governor on 12-03-2019.”

News From Rising Kashmir

;