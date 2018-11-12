Revision of photo-electoral rolls held in Bandipora

Bandipora, November 11:
The District Election Office Bandipora has ordered the process of a special summary revision of photo electoral rolls in 3 assembly constituencies in the district with reference to 01-01-2019 as qualifying date.
The DEO said the special camps, in this regard, were organised on Sunday 11th November 2018 while another camp will be organised on 25th November (Sunday) from 10 am to 5 pm at 312 polling stations of Gurez, Bandipora and Sonawari in Bandipora district.
According to the DEO, all the Booth Level Officers (BLO) of the respective polling stations falling within the three assembly constituencies of the district shall be present with the draft electoral rolls and requisite forms for the facilitation of the electors.
The BLOs have been directed to update the electoral rolls so that all the leftover voters are included in the list besides making necessary deletions.
The DEO has appealed general public to visit the polling stations and check their particulars in the electoral rolls for their satisfaction and apply in the prescribed form for addition/deletion/correction/transposition if required.
The special Camp Day progress report shall be submitted by the concerned Electoral Registration Officers/Assistant Electoral Registration Officers to the Office of District Election officer on the same day.