June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Revise toll tax on Ban Toll plaza or face agitation: JKNPP to NHIA

Reiterating the demand to revise the rates of toll tax at ban toll plaza, scores of activists of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party on Monday staged a protest outside the NHAI office at Channi, Jammu.
As per a statement, while leading protest Dharna, Former MLA & NPP President Balwant Singh Mankotia cautioned to Project Director NHAI to revise the rates of toll tax at ban toll plaza also take up the issue with Union ministry as urgent matter.
”Panthers Party is deeply concerned over this issue repeatedly submits memorandum many times to concern authorities and continuously roaring on roads against hike in toll tax rate.”
Mankotia said that last month when he had submitted the memorandum to Project Director NHAI. “That time P.D asked assured & appeals to wait till new central Government formation because NHAI works under Union Government & on 30 May the oath ceremony of newly elected government will be held, but department has completely turned blind eye & nothing has been done yet in this concern,” Mankotia added.
Mankotia said that few days back in an inaugural function of Highway stretch at Kashmir, Governor of the state, Satyapal Malik stated that local Kashmiris will be exempted from toll tax & matter is already taken up with center government,
While reacting on his statement NPP President Balwant Singh Mankotia expressed his deep anguish over the “continuous favoritism with Kashmir region & step motherly behaviour with Jammu region”.
“In Kashmir toll tax for 65 Km stretch is Rs 135 (both sides) where as between 65 km long Udhampur-Jammu stretch is Rs 200 which is injustice with the people of Udhampur.”
Mankotia strongly batted for permanently removal of Ban toll plaza.
He said that common man is already paying several taxes such as when he buy new vehicle he has to pay 15 years advance road tax where as then Vajpayee-led Union Government taken the decision to impose 50 paisa per litre tax on Petrol/Diesel for NH widening from Kashmir to Kanyakumari which is now increased upto ₹ 2, then Why should common man has to pay another tax at toll plaza? , Mankotia asked.
NPP President Mankotia said that gradually increasing of toll tax rates every year at Ban toll plaza is pinching the pocket of common man & it should be revised or remove Soon. Mankotia informed that commutters from Katra & Reasi are forced to pay full toll tax even they are not using full stretch of National Highway which is unacceptable.
He warned for aggressive agitation in future if appropriate action would be not taken as soon.

