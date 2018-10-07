Reverent prerogative of Muslim women in Islam

It is not impossible for anyone to justify any mistreatment of woman by any decree of rule embodied in the Islamic Law
Muneer Ahmad Magry
mmagry@deakin.edu.au
A persistent political, social, and legal debate regarding the role of Islam in public life arose in the mid-nineteenth century. Major socio-political transformations in various societies have triggered this debate.
The Western colonization has introduced drastic changes to the cultural and social features of authentically Islamic societies, with political, social, and economic theories that were new to the Islamic reality.
In the present socio-political discourse in India the myth regarding the empowerment of Muslim women has been created by some of the lowbrow elements in our society who sua-sponte hold intellectuality about all that comes under the sun but the fact is they don’t have any basic and fundamental knowledge of Islam.
Islam is concerned as a religion, so devoted, complete and universal version of a primordial faith, so deep and intense that no reforms are necessary.
From last few days the narrative is being created across the various spectrums of societies regarding the empowerment of Muslim women, their attending the prayers in mosque and other related issues.
Soon after the Supreme Court allowed women of all age groups to enter Sabarimala temple, the soi-distant intellectuals who don’t even have an iota of knowledge regarding the Islamic preaching, they started sermoning via social media, that Muslim women now can wield SC verdict on Sabarimala Temple as benchmark and can ask for the same.
Let me here clear the air and the negative myth, Islam is the most primordial religion and has guaranteed all rights and respectful reservations to the women group.
The preceding paragraphs of this column will ornate and intricate the contextual portray and narrative orbiting this whole colloquy.
Today’s world is highly diverse. There is not a single country in the world which is homogenous and without diversity. Diversity is one of the laws of nature; it is not something human beings can claim is man-made, rather the Holy Qur’an states that diversity is created by God for us to benefit from: Islam gave true and due rights to women 1400 years ago when there was ignorance and darkness.
Islam uplifted the status of the women in a society. In Islam spiritually both men and women are equal.
In Babylonian civilization, if man committed murder then instead of punishing him, his wife was sentenced to death. When we read the history of Greeks, Greeks considered a woman a cause of evil and infortune in the society. A man is even permitted to kill his wife.
In Egyptian civilization, they considered women a sign of a devil. In Arab civilization, very often when female child was born, she was buried alive. In some parts of the Eastern Europe and in India, if husband was died, his wife either killed or burn alive together with the dead body of her husband.
In Egypt, India and all European countries during the dark ages, women were treated worse than slaves. They were not regarded as human beings but as sort of sub-species between humans and animals. After the revelation of Quran and teaching of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Islam uplifted the status of the women in a society.
In terms of religious obligations, such as the Daily Prayers, Fasting, Poor-due, and Pilgrimage, woman is no different from man. In some cases indeed, woman has certain advantages over man.
For example, the woman is exempted from the daily prayers and from fasting during her menstrual periods and forty days after childbirth. She is also exempted from fasting during her pregnancy and when she is nursing her baby if there is any threat to her health or her baby's.
If the missed fasting is obligatory (during the month of Ramadan), she can make up for the missed days whenever she can. She does not have to make up for the prayers missed for any of the above reasons.
In the midst of the darkness that engulfed the world, the divine revelation echoed in the wide desert of Arabia with a fresh, noble, and universal message to humanity: “O Mankind, keep your duty to your Lord who created you from a single soul and from it created its mate (of same kind) and from them twain has spread a multitude of men and women,” (Qur'an 4: 1).
A scholar who pondered about this verse states: “It is believed that there is no text, old or new, that deals with the humanity of the woman from all aspects with such amazing brevity, eloquence, depth, and originality as this divine decree.”
Islam decreed a right of which woman was deprived both before Islam and after it (even as late as this century), the right of independent ownership.
According to Islamic Law, woman's right to her money, real estate, or other properties is fully acknowledged. This right undergoes no change whether she is single or married. She retains her full rights to buy, sell, mortgage or lease any or all her properties. It is nowhere suggested in the Law that a woman is a minor simply because she is a female.
It is also noteworthy that such right applies to her properties before marriage as well as to whatever she acquires thereafter.
With regard to the woman's right to seek employment it should be stated first that Islam regards her role in society as a mother and a wife as the most sacred and essential one.
Neither maids nor baby-sitters can possibly take the mother's place as the educator of an upright, complex free, and carefully-reared children. Such a noble and vital role, which largely shapes the future of nations, cannot be regarded as “idleness.”
However, there is no decree in Islam which forbids woman from seeking employment whenever there is a necessity for it, especially in positions which fit her nature and in which society needs her most.
Examples of these professions are nursing, teaching (especially for children), and medicine.
Moreover, there is no restriction on benefiting from woman's exceptional talent in any field.
Even with such deviations three facts are worth mentioning:
- The history of Muslims is rich with women of great achievements in all walks of life from as early as the seventh century (B.C.)
- It is not impossible for anyone to justify any mistreatment of woman by any decree of rule embodied in the Islamic Law, nor could anyone dare to cancel, reduce, or distort the clear-cut legal rights of women given in Islamic Law
- Throughout history, the reputation, chastity and maternal role of Muslim women were objects of admiration by impartial observers.
While concluding my piece I would like to suggest and advise the so called sua-sponte intellectuals to read the literature before sermoning from their air conditioned rooms on the Islam and itspreaching.
Author is PhD Scholar at Deakin University, Australia