Revenue Training Institute Sgr organises workshops under DILRMP

Srinagar, Nov 01:
In compliance to Financial commissioner Revenue ‘s instructions, Revenue Training Institute Bemina Srinagar, in collaboration with commissionerate of Survey land records and RAMTECH India,is organising workshops for patwaries and girdawars of Kashmir division under digital India land records modernisation programme. So far 230 revenue officials from district Srinagar and Budgam have attended the interactive workshops. The sessions include imparting training regarding writing/preparation/updation of jamabandhies to the field staff to get error free jamabandhies prepared for successful digitisation of revenue record. RTI, Srinagar shall continue to conduct such workshops and impart training to officials from other districts as well.