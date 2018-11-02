About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Revenue Training Institute Sgr organises workshops under DILRMP

Published at November 02, 2018 12:23 AM 0Comment(s)321views


Srinagar, Nov 01:

 In compliance to Financial commissioner Revenue ‘s instructions, Revenue Training Institute Bemina Srinagar, in collaboration with commissionerate of Survey land records and RAMTECH India,is organising workshops for patwaries and girdawars of Kashmir division under digital India land records modernisation programme. So far 230 revenue officials from district Srinagar and Budgam have attended the interactive workshops. The sessions include imparting training regarding writing/preparation/updation of jamabandhies to the field staff to get error free jamabandhies prepared for successful digitisation of revenue record. RTI, Srinagar shall continue to conduct such workshops and impart training to officials from other districts as well.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top