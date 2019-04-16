Revenue officials caught red-handed for corruption by Jammu ACB

April 16, 2019 | Agencies

Anti Corruption Bureau, Jammu on Tuesday caught two revenue officials red handed in corruption case.

They nabbed Naib Tehsildar, Jhajjar Kotli, Faryad Ali and Patwari, Halqa, Yadav Chander while demanding and accepting illegal gratification of Rs 90,000 from the complainant Javid Ashraf for issuance of fard-e-Intikhab of 2 marlas of land.



A complaint was lodged by one Javid Ashraf against them regarding demand of bribe of Rs 90,000 for the issuance of fard-e-Intikhab of 2 marlas of land.