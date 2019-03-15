Revenue officers’ pecuniary competence enhanced

March 15, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The Governor’s administration has enhanced the pecuniary competence of the revenue officers under the Jammu and Kashmir State Land Acquisition Act.

As per notification issued by the Revenue department in this regard, the Government has empowered Financial Commissioner Revenue with Rs 30 cr, Divisional Commissioner with Rs 20 crore and Deputy Commissioner Rs 10 crore pecuniary competences.

In yet another decision the Governor’s Administration has also delegated powers to revenue authorities for transfer of state /departmental land for public purposes/ developmental programmes.

As per the recent decision taken by State Administrative Council meeting held under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik, the Divisional Commissioners concerned have been authorised to decide the cases relating to transfer of state or departmental land exceeding 10 Kanals upto 100 Kanals (free from encumbrances) to the state government departments for public purposes or developmental programmes, within his or her territorial jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Secretary Shahid Anaytulla, said that the enhancement in pecuniary competence of these revenue officers will expedite the disbursement of land compensation and boost the developmental activities. These decisions have also been appreciated by the people at large.