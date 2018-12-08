Revenue officers in B’pora equipped with IT gadgets, CUG mobiles

Bandipora, December 07:
In a first of its kind initiative, the Revenue Department Bandipora has initiated IT-based solutions for disaster relief/compensation, land acquisition, PSGA services and grievance redressal by equipping Patwaris with modern gadgets and basic infrastructure for a responsive and transparent prompt mechanism of service delivery.
Deputy Commissioner, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, who planned and designed the project, handed over the IT gadgets, law books and basic equipment to Tehsildars, Naib Tehsildars, Girdawars and Patwaris in presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner Zahoor Ahmed Mir, Tehsidar Headquarters, Mubashir Saleem Nazki, Tehsildars of various Tehsils and other senior officers during a one-day long workshop organised for capacity building of Revenue Officers.
Each Patwari has been provided a hand-held computer (Tablet PC), Mobile CUG, revenue law books and basic equipment required for field functioning.
Dr Choudhary said the project also envisages construction of Patwar Khanas and process has been initiated for providing computers, printers, stationery and furniture to Patwaris for better functioning of public offices.
The District Collector has also sanctioned POL grant in favour of Patwaris for their field duties particularly related to land acquisition, law & order and relief.
Dr Choudhary said an Android App “Patwari” has been designed for revenue officers which has public interface also. “Patwari” App will make the important working paperless and reduce several delays.
He said in case of a house or private property damaged due to any calamity, the Patwari Halqa will immediately visit the spot and upload the photograph of damaged property, name and address of affected family, account details and damage report which will be promptly transmitted to Relief Cell in DC office. “Compensation/relief in such cases will be transferred to the account of aggrieved person through DBT within 24 hours,” he said adding that the pilot project of Patwari App has been recently tested in 12 such cases in the district.
Similarly, the land acquisition details will be transmitted online and landowners henceforth will not be required to visit the offices for receiving land compensation.
The compensation based on the assessment uploaded by field revenue officers and approved by the collector will be deposited in accounts through DBT within 2 days of approval. The App will also facilitate services under the Public Service Guarantee Act as well fixing an appointment with the concerned revenue officers.
More than 100 revenue officers have been equipped and trained to use the technology-based services and are being provided with basic equipment and infrastructure for better, transparent and effective public service delivery.
Deputy Commissioner Dr Shahid emphasized that Revenue Department is key organisation and foundation of all the departments and steps have been taken to ensure transparent and effective public service delivery as well as ensuring better coordination with other departments in the matter related to disaster management, relief, compensation, land acquisition for projects and other basic functions.