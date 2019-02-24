Revenue administration under the Umayyads

Mohammad Dawood Sofi
The emergence of the Umayyad caliphate opened a new chapter in the history which was dominated by the second phase of Islamic conquests. Within a short span of twenty years from 692 (73 AH) to712 (94 AH) the Umayyad rulers expanded the dominions of the Islamic Empire up to North Africa and Spain in the west and Sind and Transoxania in the east.
Thus, Islamic Empire under the Umayyads reached its maximum geographical limits, especially under Caliph Al-Walid (r. 705-715). Before the termination of their caliphate, they had doubled the size of the Empire by bringing a major portion of the world, as known then, under their rule. Indeed this vast and remarkable wave of geographical expansion also represented the vast economic expansion.
At the same time and in comparison with the pious Caliphs, the sources of income or revenue under the Umayyads were much more. They include: Zakah, ‘Ushr, Khums, Jizyah, Kharāj, Fay, Tribute under Treaties, and Presents on Occasions of Festivals.
It is interesting to provide in the following pages a brief detail about some of the important sources of income which will help in understanding how Umayyads tried to solve various economic problems that emerged because of the expansion of the Empire.
Zakah
Zakah, a form of tax which is due only when the property reaches Nisab, is levied on a definite form of the property.
S.A.Q. Hussaini in his book The Arab Administration writes: “There was no innovation in or meddling with the rules of Al-Zakat [under the Umayyads], for they were fixed by the nass (text) and could not be varied at will.”
This was observed when Amir Mu‘awiyah distributed the annual pensions he deducted from the pensioners Zakah which was due for the year. It is important to note that Zakah was not levied on the current annuity of a pensioner.
It was due only when a pensioner was able to save more than 200 dirhams for the one whole year that too after paying or defraying all the expenses.
More importantly, Zakah was levied only on the amount saved. The revenue administrators first used to ascertain the whole property under the possession of a person for the preceding full year and accordingly deducted the amount in the form of Zakah from every person whose income they found was above a certain specified amount.
‘Ushr
‘Ushr which literally means tithe or one-tenth of something is a form of tax levied or obligatory on the agricultural production. In Madinah, following the emergence of the Islamic State, the Messenger of Allah (peace be upon him) levied ‘Ushr on those lands already under the possession of Muslims and also on those lands distributed by him to his followers.
However, on the conquest of Khyber, the Jews living there made a request to the Messenger (peace be upon him) to leave to them for their use maximum portion of the land and in return they will pay from the production a part in the form of Kharaj. The request of Jews was accepted by the Messenger (peace be upon him).
This development resulted in the emergence of two types of land―‘Ushr and Kharaj land. In the later period, when the Muslims started to buy Kharaj land its nature changed automatically from Kharaj to ‘Ushr. The Umayyads received one tenth of the production or less from the Muslim land owners.
Consequently, ‘Ushr, which existed since the period of the Messenger, proved to be one of the main sources of revenue for the Umayyad Caliphate.
Khums
Khums is an Arabic word that literally means one-fifth of certain things. It generally refers to the one-fifth of the booty (referred in the Quran as Ghanim), the products of mines, treasure troves etc.
The income which the Islamic State collected in the form of Khums was distributed among the relatives of the Messenger, the poor, the travellers and was also spent for the general development of the State.
S.A.Q. Hussaini in his book The Arab Administration says that the pious Caliphs stopped giving the share to the relatives of the Messenger and used the same for military purposes.
Hussaini while providing reference of Imam Abu Yusuf’s book Kitāb al-Kharāj mentions that Umayyads also adopted and followed the same tradition as that of the pious Caliphs.
However, there are also evidences showing that Umar bin ‘Abdal-Azīz distributed the share of the relatives of the Messenger to the Hashmites living in Madinah. But he was the only Umayyad caliph to do so because his successors reverted to the policy of the Rightly Guided Caliphs and the early Umayyads.
Jizyah
It is the tax which is levied on non-Muslims by an Islamic State exclusively for their protection. Jizyah is to be collected from non-Muslims only and women, children, beggars, aged, insane and some others are exempted from this tax. The income, thus, received was spent on the salary, food, and dress of the soldiers.
When the Umayyads were ruling some important developments took place. It was observed that greed and avarice of the ruling class rose to a great degree and its one manifestation was the emergence of a new princely class who lived a luxurious life. The heavy expenditure necessary to meet their luxurious activities used to be extracted from the State Treasury by the Umayyads.
The second important development towards the end of the seventh century and in the beginning of the eight century could be seen in terms of people embracing Islam in huge flocks. Their reversion not only meant loss of a huge source of income in the form of Jizyah but also the disastrous burden on the treasuries to fulfil their essential requirements.
Therefore, reversions, expensive life style and greed of the ruling class, increase in the number of the pensioners, and other similar issues vexed the Umayyad caliphs considerably.
It is interesting to know that how the Umayyad rulers tackled the complex economic situation they faced. Calling new-Muslims as Mawālī, they attached them to one or the other tribe of Arabia. Such an arrangement although provided timely solution to the problem yet when the number of those accepting Islam increased enormously the plan failed to work.
As a result, the new-Muslims now were considered as the Mawālī of Islam rather the Mawālī of the tribes. Those attached with the powerful tribes enjoyed different rights including the non-payment of Jizyah but there was no one to support the Mawālī of Islam. Such a situation compelled these Mawālīs to join the Muslim army in order to avoid Jizyah as well as receive the pension.
As a consequence, the Umayyads became highly concerned about losing a considerable source of revenue. They, therefore, rejected to exempt reverts from the payment of Jizyah and also from enlisting them as state pensioners. Such a policy, indeed, reflected that the Mawālīs were treated at par with the non-Muslims.
This increased the tendency of resentment among them, manifested by their occasional revolts against the State, at times supported by the noble and pious Muslims also.
All the grave problems and the perplexed economic situation during the period of Umayyadswas primarily because they mostly violated the sound principles laid down by the Islam.
Interestingly, ‘Umar bin ‘Abdal-Azīz tried vehemently to reverse the policies of his predecessors. For instance, ImāmIbnJawzī in his book Kitāb al-Adhkiyah mentions that one of his officials pointed out that placing the Mawālī at par with the Arabs in the matter of taxes would mean to empty the State Treasury.
In response to the query raised by the official, ‘Umar bin ‘Abdal-Azīz said: “Glad would I be, by Allah, to see everybody become Muslim so that thou and I have to till the soil with our own hands to earn a living.”
Kharāj
Kharāj is the land tax collected from the non-Muslims. It has been already mentioned above that how the institution of Kharāj emerged. During the period of the Umayyads, non-Muslims accepted Islam en masse. They now were free from various tributary obligations and if someone from them acquired land its category automatically changed from Kharāj to ‘Ushr.
Both mass reversion as well as the acquisition of Kharāj land by the Muslims drastically affected the income of the state. In order to overcome the problem, Umayyads ordered each village to pay the original tax, thus, imposing further burden on the people.
Apart from these taxes, the Umayyads increased their source of income through some unauthorized exactions, for example gifts and presents on various special occasions. It became a tradition during the period of Umayyads for the officials of the state to accept different presents and gifts on behalf of the government on occasions such as Nawruz, Mihrghan, and wedding.
Besides this, a certain customary fee called Ma‘mūl was collected from the peasants at the time when their fields were supplied with water. It came to be known as Ujur al-Futuh. Such unauthorized traditions and collections were actually the culture of Byzantine and Sasanian rulers.
Although, the pious caliph H̟ad̟hratUthmān and the Umayyad ruler ‘Umar bin ‘Abdal-Azīz discontinued these traditions but most of the Umayyads rulers restarted them again.
Issues about landownership, taxation, pension etc emerged during the period of Umayyads primarily because of their failed and wrong fiscal policies. If they would have followed in true spirit the principles laid down by the Messenger of Allah and Rightly Guided Caliphs, the problem would have not been so acute.
The principles and policies framed by the Pious Caliphs, mentioned below, indeed would have helped the Umayyads to solve many grave economic problems.
- a) Muslims should be stopped from acquiring Kharāj lands.
- b) If an owner of Kharāj land accepted Islam, then he should leave the land to the community and make himself enlisted as apensioner of the State and the sale proceeds of the land will go to the Bayt al-Māl.
- c) If someone reverts to Islam and still retains the Kharāj land even after his reversion, then he has to pay the Kharāj amount as lease and not as tribute to the state, which is due and necessary only from non-Muslims.
