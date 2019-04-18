Revamping our educational system: A necessity

April 18, 2019 | Mamoon Roshangar

When we think of making reforms in our educational system, to make it effective and robust, let’s not re-invent the wheel and rather follow the best model of educational system in the world which happens to be of Finland.

Finland has been in the top rankings of the best educational systems in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA); a test given to 15-year olds in 72 nations around the world. The way Finland’s educational system works is dichotomous to the system prevalent in our Kashmir valley and therefore it’s no surprise why they are doing so well. Even USA who happens to be behind it, over many years now. All over the world their educational system is held as an exemplary model to emulate and try for. Before I begin talking about the changes they have introduced in their educational system after 1970, I would stress on the fact that the excellence they have achieved, is not something for which we need any extra resources or a spell to cast over. It’s just the will to do it and to end this long complacency. So what makes Finland different?

Late schooling

This is where it all goes wrong for us, as we seek admissions for our kids when they are nearing the age of 2-3 years fearing the competition the world presents. In Finland, students start their school when they are 7-years old. Kids there are given that space where they can develop their childhood years and not to be chained and burdened by the compulsory education. However, it’s important to mention they have a mandatory 3-year pre-schooling, where kids learn and play without focus on any particular subject. So, it’s learning through play, or should I say playful learning.

No examinations

In our valley, sadly our youthfulness is marred by the unit and annual examinations which is the only metrics to judge the intelligence and determine the mastery or at least competence of a subject. As a result, students begin to cram as way out to pass a test and the teacher will be teaching with the sole purpose of students passing the test. Learning happens to be a different ball game which is completed overlooked.

In Finland, there are no such examinations rather they just have one exam called National Matriculation Examination, at the age of 18(Grade 12) and that too by only those students who have chosen to continue in the Senior Secondary School (Grades 10-12) after compulsory education(Grades 1-9). Around 50% students choose Senior Secondary School; while about 50% opt for vocational schools. The concerned test requires the students to exhibit interdisciplinary skills and knowledge. The Finnish educational system focuses on the learning of students rather than examinations, leaving healthy developmental effects on students with no stress experienced through school years.

More recess time

Generally, schools here in Kashmir valley have classes which last from 45-60 minutes with just 30 minutes of recess time which implies students find it very difficult to maintain the focus and composure for them to understand the lessons well and this leads to the increased stress in them. In Finland, all the students studying in primary schools have a recess time of 15 minutes for every 45 minutes of studies where they get the much needed care, time to eat their food, enjoy recreational activities and just relax. On average, they get a recess time of 75 minutes a day In a research done, it has been found out increased recess time has positive learning effects and increased ability to focus during classes.

Less homework

Students here are burdened with the hours of homework to do and as a result never get time to spend with the family members, enjoy recreational activities and simply relax. In Finland, students have the least amount of homework than any other student in the world. They spend only half an hour working on the assignments from school. Finnish students do all their work in schools without the added pressures that come with excelling at a subject with good grades.

Learning from the same teacher

Schools here in the valley generally have classes with 40-60 students which makes it really impossible for the teacher to reach out to each and every student on individual needs. There is no connect and bonding between the teacher and student, as with every new class, students encounter new teachers.

In Finland, there are fewer teachers and students in schools. Students often have the same teachers for up to 6 years of their education and as a result, teachers take the role of a guide and of a family member. Moreover, there is sense of bonding and respect which comes to the surface. Teachers can reach out to every individual student and address their unique needs.

Teaching is sought after profession

Teaching here in Kashmir valley is generally the last option a person can think of pursuing. Teachers find themselves to be underpaid and moreover have to toil hard for hours with little appreciation from the society. In Finland; Teachers are held with greater esteem than doctors, lawyers and other professionals. They are well paid and have to work for lesser hours of time. In Finland, a teacher spends four to five hours a day teaching, while the remaining time is spent in meetings, planning time with colleagues etc. Teachers are also allowed to teach in class what deem appropriate and are given freedom in the sense that they are not inspected during their class hours. Considering these factors teaching jobs are the sought after professions in Finland. Though, I must say entering into the teaching profession requires a prospective teacher to have a master’s degree and have to undergo through rigorous programs before being eligible for teaching.

Equitable status among schools

Unfortunately, schools here find themselves to be in that never ending race where they are competing to make the other appear, less valuable and unworthy. We have chained ourselves in the arbitrary merit based systems while holding the notions of which are the best schools. In Finland, there are only public schools which are to be found in the vicinities and all parents irrespective of their financial conditions are forced to send their child to the same schools which provides an environment where all children grow and learn together, with all the different backgrounds with no discrimination. Schools there don’t compete rather work in unison to improve and raise the learning standards.

I hope it’s a food for thought, for all of us and makes those who are at the helm of affairs to do something about it. Otherwise, we will keep pushing ourselves backwards rather than thinking ahead .As in the words of Dr. Neil Degrasse Tyson “The flaw in the educational system, as far as I see it, is that you live your life – the teacher and student – in the quest of A’s. Yet later in life, the A is irrelevant”

(Author is Content Writer)

roshangarmamoon@gmail.com