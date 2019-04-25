ReTs make time travel possible!

April 25, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Hundreds teach at Govt schools, simultaneously enhance qualification as regular students

The Directorate of School Education, Kashmir (DSEK) and Directorate of School Education, Jammu (DSEJ) have either developed clones of hundreds of its Rehbar-e-Taleems (ReTs) or invented a time machine to send them back in time or else cracked Einstein’s interval metric equation, which says that space time is pseudo-metric.

Hundreds of ReTs working with the DSEK and DSEJ enrolled themselves as regular students and enhanced their academic qualifications for years without seeking leave from duty of teaching students in government-run schools.

Of the over 35,000 ReTs recruited under the erstwhile Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) scheme, nearly 5000 teachers enhanced their qualification while being in service and that too without going on leave.

The sources said the DSEK and DSEJ came to know about the “dereliction of duties” by these ReTs when they were asked them to submit their bonafide certificates to crosscheck their credentials.

Among the 5000 ReTs, hundreds have enhanced their degree in science subjects where every student has to be regular.

“The ReTs, who have enhanced their degrees in arts subject, were also asked to produce their bonafide certificates from their respective universities so that DSEK and DSEJ verify the time period when they enhanced their degrees,” the sources said. “The ReTs cannot enhance their degree while skipping the schools where they are posted to teach students while themselves attending institutions of higher education for enhancing their own degrees,” they said. “The government needs to take strict action against them as they could not have been present at both places simultaneously.”

Furthermore, the ReTs wishing to enhance their qualifications are supposed to seek permission either from DSEK and DSEJ or from Secretary Education, which they have not done.

While some of them have sought permission from their respective ZEOs, the process is unlawful.

Most of the ReTs had went for enhancing their qualifications as the pay scale of a 10 2 ReT is lower than the ReTs having graduation or post gradation in any discipline.

Some of the ReTs have also enhanced their qualification through distance education mode or study centres but they too were supposed to seek permission from the DSEK, which most of them have not sought.

Director School Education Kashmir, Mohammad Younis Malik said the screening committee is looking into the matter.

“Majority of the ReTs have enhanced their qualification through correspondence mode and private institutions for which they just need a casual leave,” he said.

However, he admitted that around 400 ReTs had enhanced their degrees in Science subjects for which they have to be regular.

“Some ReTs have enhanced their qualification through distance mode but it cannot be also denied that some may have enhanced their qualification through regular mode,” Malik said. “We are screening the ReTs who enhanced their degree during service and, tentatively, so far, we found around 200 such ReTs pursued their degrees through regular mode.”

How did these ReTs manage to attend regular courses and remain present at the government-run schools were they are posted is a question the government needs to answer.

This is a clear example of promotion of favouritism in the department and brings into focus how the government enrolls candidates as ReTs and then allows dereliction of duties on their part as no action was taken for years against these absent ReTs.