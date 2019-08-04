Retrieve bodies of personnel killed in Keran: Indian Army tells Pak

August 04, 2019 10:42:00 | RK Online Desk

Indian Army has asked the Pakistani Army to retrieve the dead bodies of its personnel that are lying near Line of Control (LOC) in Keran sector of in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

"Yesterday evening Indian Army has offered to Pak Army to retrieve the dead bodies of their personnel in Keran Sect for last rites," Srinagar-based Defense Spokesman, Col. Rajesh Kalia said.

However, the Pak Army was yet to respond to the offer, he said.

On Saturday Army claimed to have foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a forward post along the LoC in Keran sector, killing at least five to seven intruders.

"A BAT attempt was made on one of the forward posts in Keran sector in Kupwara district and foiled by alert troops resulting in killing of five to seven Pak regulars/militants," Col Kalia had said.

Pakistan has made a number of attempts in the last 36 hours to disturb peace in the Valley and target AmarnathYatra, he had said.