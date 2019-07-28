Retired Army officer Amanullah thrashed to death in Amethi

July 28, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A 64-year-old retired Army captain was beaten to death by unidentified assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi district, police said on Sunday.



The incident occurred on Saturday night in Godiyan ka Purva village under Kamrauli Police Station limits, they said.



The retired Army personnel, Amanullah, and his wife were in their house when a group of people attacked them with sticks, his son told the police, ASP Dayaram said.



The attackers thrashed Amanullah across the head due to which he died on the spot, his son said in his statement. He said no family member other than his parents were in the house when the incident took place.



The body has been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, Dyaram said.