Rethinking our education system

Dr.EshratAra
It is commonly said that Education system is the backbone of a society, which plays the vital role in the transformation of a society. Hence, I prefer to write through my personal experiences that I have gone through.
Our system of education seriously needs to be pondered upon as it is insidiously leading us to destruction, given its regression to just a tool for earning monetary benefits. Whatever is framed doesn’t guarantee implementation, as best constitution doesn’t provide us best behaviour.
In the past education relied on individuals in the first place. Today we have institutionalized setup but it is very important to ponder on these institutions, to question these institutions.
Thinking about institution, two terms come to mind college and faculty. What do college and faculty refer to? College refers to an organization and specialization. Faculty refers to the inherent mental or physical power and to a specialization. But we have educational institutions that are totally different from the educational institutions of the rest of the world and faculty in this part of the world refers to permanent or contractual.
An institution is a type of an organization that has or can have an impact in society. An institution must have a vision. We need an institution that has a mission, an institution that can build our civilization. Are our institutions really “Public”? Do they have a culture of dealing with the community?
We need innovation in our system of education. There must be teaching that is relevant to us. But whatever is taught in our institutions is disconnected from the reality. There is indiscriminate exportation of western social and behavioural sciences. We teach and learn from the foreign western books that are irrelevant to our social and cultural context and moreover are old.
We are facing problems at many fronts in our education system. We do not have necessary tools and facilities which are important for result oriented research and development. We have libraries and the books, which are supposed to be read, are inaccessible, dealt as if they are jewels, even more precious than the jewels locked under the lockers.
We must work for a different type of educational institution that can build our civilization. It must have a very clear cultural function. It must be clear in purpose and objective. It must be clear in terms of intellectual choices. It must have reliance on prominent scholars.
It must have clear and efficient administration. It should redress and discipline the educational system. It must have a massive library. It must employ diverse methodologies.
Among the things we need in us is passion. We must study and teach what we believe in and we must be concerned for it and support it, aid it and remain enthusiastic to make sure that it remains and stays.
We live in a Muslim community. Islam is our identity and part and parcel of our culture and at the same time we are competing against the world, so we need to innovate, develop, and design our own understanding of knowledge and studies but according to international standards and objective criteria.
But the main question here is about Relevance, i.e., what is relevant to us, what addresses our own issues, problems and challenges in the present times.
Our system of education must be functional and related to our needs as a Muslim society and must emphasize the awareness of our role in the modern times. We need to produce an independent intellectual thought.
We are competing against the world and thus it is impossible that we keep copying the same from the west. We need to study ourselves because the students will study here versus others. There must be specializations that are new and different.
We need to create a scientific research society, which should not be confined to the researchers but rather it must be a big system. The society must have researchers that can produce new knowledge not only articles and books. They must add and if there is no addition then they shouldn’t publish.
The students should also take part in scientific research unlike what has happened in the past. There should be very well equipped libraries. Databases must be easily accessible. Students as well as teachers should be trained how to access them. We need to stay abreast what is happening in the world because the world is ever changing, if we don’t keep up with the changes we will fall in the trouble.
The objective behind these educational institutions should be to produce leaders. The aim should be to educate and prepare morally committed professionals, intellectuals, and spiritual leaders. If we look outside, the objective behind the renowned institutions of the world is to produce future leaders. They are graduating reformers and teachers.
Reforming the education and the educational methodology is their main objective. They have a very selective process in terms of the curriculum, the syllabus, languages and so on.
In the Muslim world The International Islamic University Malaysia and The Islamic University of Gaza and in the west The University of Notre Dame Australia, are good examples. Their motto is similar, that is to educate the soul and the mind. We have institutions but what we have is very different. Our educational institutions are just producing the students for the jobless markets.
To restore and revive the original nature of education in our society, we need the combination between text and reason, scripture and universe, the interdisciplinary and multidisciplinary, and the individualized education. We need to combine heritage and modernity. Heritage shouldn’t be abandoned. It is important but yes, we must not confine ourselves to it.
We need to change the idea of mass production of students that are numbers but they are not actually the agents of change. Our purpose must not be to westernize education but to lead to certain processes and practices, which are part of our function. Our role is not only to prepare the students for the examination to get degrees but also to achieve and care for their intellectual independence.
We need to highlight Islamic worldview which is extremely important and link it to society and the sciences, the social sciences, behaviour and ethics. We need to set our own intellectual agenda that we need to try to achieve.
We need to develop a creative framework that succeeds in projecting a new system of ethical and universal values that the educated and the activist Muslim can share with rest of the community.
And then the Muslim community can inturn share with the rest of the humanity because Islam is not all about conversion; it is about sharing an alternative reality. If that will be our mission, and if we manage to achieve that partially, that will be a great accomplishment.
Author has Doctorate in Psychology and is Lecturer in Psychology at Govt. Degree College Ganderbal