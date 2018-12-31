Rethinking multiculturalism 

A constructive civilizational and cultural dialogue between diverse cultures may transform the divide
A constructive civilizational and cultural dialogue between diverse cultures may transform the divide
Hilal Wani
The principle of diversity is God made phenomenon. All nation states across the globe can be categorised diverse nations. World societies in general have multi-ethnic, multi-lingual and multifarious outlook. It would be naïve that there cannot be incompatibilities in any nation state.
Clash in ideas and beliefs is acceptable phenomenon but when chosen few takes privilege to create balkanisation and compartmentalisation keeping in view their petty political and economic stakes that becomes entirely hazardous for multicultural society.
Hence, to overcome these kinds of impediments what is indispensable for any nation state is that to bolster democratic ideals and multicultural ethos.
According to Will Kymlicka multiculturalism can be defined as ‘ideas about the legal and political accommodation of ethnic diversity’.
Indian constitution gives right to dissent to every citizen but why is it if some honest and trustworthy people stand up against jingoistic, communal and politics of hatred then why they are being threatened and they are being told to go to Pakistan.
It seems that a voice for truth is banned in so called democratic India. It would be interesting if we quote Mahatma Gandhi who said’ that ‘truth is god and god is truth’ that means a person who follows the path of truth would be very close to the God.
To my understanding it is very intrinsic that a democratic society must possess the quality of tolerance, accommodation, humility, meekness and benevolent attitude.
Communalism has been one of the dangers which have weakened harmonious balance of Indian society from decades. Political parties have used this communal device for electoral purposes. I believe it would not be wrong to state that ‘politicians are actually power seeking creatures they know how to grab political power by using catchy political jargons.
Nevertheless, intellectual prognosis is that this divisive and communal politics would itself blow up divisive forces due to changing nature of the Indian society. One should not be in chimera and paradox that masses are still parochial no way; its reason being that we are experiencing massive transition and paradigm shift in modern societies.
Political socialisation and political development is getting momentum in India and abroad that has been the responsible factor that people are not going to repeat similar mistakes what they have been doing from last many decades.
This is very much pretty situation that political analysts do acknowledge the fact of the matter that ‘politics of polarisation and politics of hate’ is not conducive phenomenon that’s why people of India have seen paradigm shift of power in recent state elections.
And it may happen with any other political party if the trajectory of developmental projects will not be taken into cognizance.
Let me reiterate it that political development is very much important for developing countries. Former President of USA Barack Obama was very much correct when he visited to Ghana and he lamented in the Ghanaian Parliament “Africa doesn't need strongmen, it needs strong institutions”. I believe this should not be applied only to the context of Africa rather it needs to be applied also in the context of other developing countries.
After going through political analysts reports on current defeat of one of the major political party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan states which caused due to two main responsible factors.
The first factor may be political polarisation in the name of religion and divisive politics; and the second factor may be that the party has not met the demands of the people what they have promised once they came into power.
The political jargon of BJP was ‘Sab Ka Saath Sab Ka Vikas’ ‘together with all, development for all’ it remained unanswered promise.
After juxtaposing the prevailing conditions of violence, intimidation, and systematic killing of minorities, it has shown to the world community that ‘welfare of all’ is just a mirage. In particular, the state sponsored terrorism and massive violation of human rights is the total negation of democratic values which India time to time projects at international fore.
Another case is blatant and unabated violations of basic human rights must be the cause of concern not merely to the people of India rather it needs to be debated by the international community and hefty powers to create a conducive environment where constructive dialogue would play a commendable role to civilise the nature of Kashmir conflict and prevent blatant human rights violations.
On one hand India claims that Kashmir is an integral part of the Union of India whereas on the other side India violates the very basic human rights of the people of tiny nation which is totally not matching with India’s claim.
Mahatma Gandhi to whom Indians regard the tallest icon was not in favour of absolute power of the state rather he was in favour of welfare state and limited government. However, it is very pathetic that this great icon was killed by Nathuram Godse who was a great advocate of right wing politics in India. The pretext under which Indian democracy functions is nothing but it violates the very ideals of democracy.
For instance, changing the name of cities and giving different names based on Hindutva ideology; not allowing public prayer at public places; and lynching cases shows how India preserves multiculturalism and pluralism.
No democracy could be successful democracy until it would not practice principles of accommodation, tolerance and pluralism. Multiculturalism was a proper method to create social cohesion among multiple identities. However, multiculturalism has many impediments in the context of India that needs to be examined and then resolved.
Human rights and individual rights are so significant in developing a strong liberal state. The very bases of liberalism are individualism, utilitarianism, minimal government, consent, pluralism, and constitutionalism etc.
However, today’s so called liberal states have failed by one way or other ways to a great extent in respecting and preserving the dignity and identity of individuals, groups and minorities. Particularly, in a country where jingoism, chauvinism and religious radicalism is becoming so harsh that it becomes very severe for others segments to survive. In this scenario, it’s better to adopt inclusive political paradigm which may be always a fruitful option for sustaining a vibrant political system.
If we look at the data on minority rights in Indian context one has to acknowledge the fact that they had been marginalised from decades in multiple fields.
The biggest challenge minority community faces is the issue of security. It is very much deplorable that so called propagandists of secularism never learn how to safeguard the principle of diversity in a diversified nation. What some of them have learnt that is politics of hatred and divisive politics. The demolition of Babri Mosque on 6th December, 1992 in a secular India was the biggest slap on India’s secular and democratic politics. Further, creating the waves of terror among minorities from time to time is more brutal.
India as a nation has not changed much in terms of political socialisation process. People are still fighting on mannerism and trivial issues. Some chosen few have no major issue except to use frivolous political agendas by which they create balkanisation that ends up on devastation and denial of minority rights.
Therefore, law and order needs to be very strong so that justice could reach to voiceless and marginalised sections of the Indian society. It is very unfortunate that law and order agencies had not been so capable in promoting justice on multiple occasions. In many cases we might have experienced that those who are accused enjoy impunity.
In India minority word is used for indigenous citizens whereas who belongs to minority community in some of the Western and European countries such as in Canada and Austria indigenous citizens do not like word minority, they prefer it for aliens, outsiders and immigrants. Albeit, India has long experience of multiculturalism but one needs to also acknowledge that there remained many constraints that is the reason that multiculturalism has not been as efficacious as it had been in Western and Eurocentric nations.
Although, constitutional experts of India had designed constitution in such a manner that it entails all democratic and secular principles but in practice it has not been able to do justice with different identities and they have experienced torture, genocide, lynching and denial of human rights.
The main thrust of multiculturalism is to provide equality in public domain to every section of society. It challenges any discrimination and injustice with any group in public arena.
Nevertheless, it respects the character of diversity. Hence, it can be argued that multiculturalism is not only talking about equal opportunities for minority community rather it gives them a sense of respect as citizen therefore, it goes beyond minority rights.
It had been always a challenge in front Indian state how to accommodate the interests of all identities equally and try to include them in mainstream politics.
The minorities should not feel alienated and dissatisfied it happens only when someone is demeaning the identity of minorities. India as a transcendental state must ensure proper security and justice for marginalised and subaltern groups who are part of Indian society.
Indian state can do justice with multiple identities once minorities would get conducive environment for their overall development. All identities and segments of Indian society must be entitled the label of indigenous citizens of India not aliens once this type of mentality will not develop they hardly can feel satisfied in their own country.
Recognising and protecting multiple groups and identities must be one of the main priorities of the Indian state.
According to Bhekho Parekh, no culture in the world can be so perfect what is important actually how one culture can learn from the goodness of other cultures. From rationalistic perspective one may argue that world cultures need to acknowledge the principles of diversities and principles of commonalities.
A constructive civilizational and cultural dialogue between diverse cultures may transform the divide and it may be used as paraphernalia for establishing strong compatibility and liaison of one culture with other cultures. I would say that every identity must perceive the sense of belongingness being a citizen is not enough rather acceptance is much more important.
Finally, I would like to quote Charles Taylor observation ‘social recognition is central to the individual’s identity and self-worth and misrecognition can gravely damage both’.
Therefore, it can be said that jingoism and narcissism would not be enough merely one need to learn also how to love with other cultures and to be very honest that a lover of other cultures is going to benefit from the goodness of other cultures.
Hence, understanding the real essence of multiculturalism discourse is highly needed thereby politics of hate and denial of minority rights could be managed. No doubt multiculturalism has many obstacles in mostly developing states.
Nonetheless, one need to acknowledge the fact that multiculturalism had been always toolkit for successful democracies.
Author teaches Political Science at Government Degree College, Sopore
wanihilal@gmail.com