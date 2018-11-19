Retail stores versus online marketplace

Zeeshan M Nadroo
The online shopping portals have seen tremendous growth over recent period of time, to this Kashmir is not an exception. The establishment of various logistic offices in Kashmir has spread the access of products offered by online portals to every nook and corner of the valley.
Now the time has changed, the consumer in Kashmir is well conversant about market environment, he owns a smartphone, and information is available to him at his fingertips.
His consumption behaviour is entirely changed, he doesn’t like to bargain, and rather he compares what is sold on local retail stores with online market place, and takes prudent purchase decisions accordingly.
As a result the Kashmir retail market is facing hard-hitting competition and over a period of few years it is expected to upsurge further and is definitely going to give tough time and will attack the ultimate persistence of the local stores.
As such the time has come when local stores at Srinagar and other major towns of the valley like Baramulla, Sopore, Anantnag, Pulwama, Handwara, Shopain, Bandipora has to come up with strategies and the implementation of required Changes.
This is the time of cut throat competition and working in traditional way is not an option left for local entrepreneur.
The online shopping of Kashmir consumers is not confined to smartphone purchases, and clothing purchases only, but from lip balm to baby diapers, from books to school bags, from headphones to sneakers, customers now prefer to purchase everything online.
The tough competition between different online retailers with each other has created the win-win situations for customers, in order to give tough competition to each other the online retail outlets are offering products and heavy discounts, zero shipping charges, 30 day replacement policy, and use various other stratagems to increase purchase transitions on their platform.
Thus in order to survive this intimidation, it becomes obligatory for local retailers to shift the attention from traditional approach of business to modern practices.
Here are few of the tips that local retailer needs to smear, in order to endure, and propagate in competitive market:
- Customer relationship Management is key to success of every business, you need to ensure proper respect, importance is provided to customers and you should try every effort to make them comfortable in your outlet, regardless he buys from there or not. This helps in positioning the positive image of your brand outlet in customer’s mind, and the probability of him visiting again increases
- Focus on keeping less profit Margins, don’t try to earn high profits from a single sales, instead try to offer products at best possible low rates, this will progress your sales, which will eventually result in you purchasing more from wholesalers and receiving bulk discounts and more credit purchases
- Forget the concept of “yuthnammsedh”(How Much Nail inserts),don’t not deceive the customers, offer products at sensible prices and of good quality, once the customer realises about frauds, they will never visit you again
- Make changes in business strategies, start allowing at least 2 day return & full refund policy with no question on return, 7 days replacement policy, and special festival discount, this will result in customer retention and ‘word of mouth’, which means the promotion of your outlet will be done by your existing customers, resulting in more traffic to your store
- Make extensive use of social media marketing, put out your products and offers on social networking sites like Facebook and Instagram
- If you are in clothing and accessories business try implementation of “open pricing system”, that is to install price tags on every products, so customer has not to ask for prices. This helps customers in quick purchase decision and builds self-assurance in them believing products is provided at same price to every customer
You can bout online competition collectively too, using concept of “Co-operative Wholesaling” various retailers selling products of same nature can contribute amount and setup co-operative wholesale outlet (CWO), this CWO will then purchase directly from manufacturers at very low prices and will sell same to its member retailers, later the profit of this CWO will shared between the members.
For example if you are dealing in women unstitched dress material, you can contact other retailers dealing is same nature of goods then contribute Rs 50000 each, and come up with a firm established under cooperative societies act, along with taking benefit of government schemes the staff of this cooperative firm will directly purchase from manufacturer at Surat, Gujrat , Maharashtra etc. and you will be offered products at much less prices, this will result in selling products at further less prices to ultimate consumer.
Thus such collective strategies and changes at different individual levels are assuredly very accommodating for procuring doles in long run.
As this is the time of “survival of the fittest”, innovations are need of the hour, as such Kashmir retail fraternity has to necessary ensure the regular vicissitudes in order to survive in this dynamic and competitive business world.
Retail stores versus online marketplace
