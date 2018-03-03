About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

ReT teachers protest in Srinagar, demand streamlining of salaries

Published at March 03, 2018 12:16 PM 0Comment(s)4746views


ReT teachers protest in Srinagar, demand streamlining of salaries

Yawar Hussain

Srinagar

J&K Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers Saturday hit streets demanding streamlining of their salaries as the government has failed to release salaries for three months.

The protesting teachers at press enclave Srinagar said that they have been forced to take to streets due to the present state government's callous and indifferent attitude towards the 65000 odd ReT teachers in the state.
 
Demanding streamlining of salary rather than releasing salary for just one month, the ReT teachers raised slogans "Mehnat hamari, loot tumhari nahi chalegi", "SSA salary ko delink karo delink karo" and " Qoum ke maimaroon ko izat do izat do".
 
Similar protest is being held at press enclave Jammu by the ReT teachers.
 
"The minister for education has been resorting to dilly dallying tactics with regards to our salaries and today we are on streets instead of going to schools," a protesting teacher said.
Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top