ReT teachers hit roads; demand pending salaries, implementation of transfer policy

Yawar HussainSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers Saturday hit roads in Srinagar demanding payment of pending salaries and implementation of transfer policy.
Protesting under the banner of JKReT Forum at press enclave Srinagar, the teachers said they have been forced to take to streets due to the present state government's “callous and indifferent attitude” towards 65,000 odd ReT teachers.
Demanding “streamlining of payment of salary”, rather than releasing salary for just one month, the ReT teachers raised slogans "Mehnat hamari, loot tumhari nahi chalegi", "SSA salary ko delink karo delink karo" and " Qoum ke maimaroon ko izat do izat do".
The protesting teachers said that government should delink the salary from centre share of 65 per cent and pay the ReT teachers under the state budget like the general line teachers.
"The minister for education has been resorting to dillydallying tactics with regards to our salaries and today because of that we are on streets instead of in schools," a protesting teacher said.
“Last year also our salaries were pending for almost six months and this year also we have been facing the same issue,” the teacher added.
Pertinently New Delhi last year revised the funding pattern under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) from 65-35 (centre-state) to 90-10 (centre-state) as state government wasn’t able to provide its due share towards the ReT salary.
However, this year the New Delhi again has revised the share to its earlier form of 65-35 (centre-state) citing that the 90 percent funds released by the New Delhi lapse as state fails to spent the money.
“We don’t understand why our salaries aren’t being released on time when all the teacher trainings currently going on are being funded under the SSA,” a protesting teacher from Budgam said adding that the government has money which they are not disbursing under the salary head.
Speaking during the protest march, a JKReT forum office bearer alleged that the successive governments since the inception of the scheme have violated the norms themselves.
“Our job is to teach and the government’s job is to give us our due salaries. We don’t know where from the government will get the money. Let them beg before the central government,” he said.
The ReT teachers also protested against the non-implementation of their transfer policy as per the 2004 High Court order.
Azad Ahmad Wani, a ReT teacher said that the female teachers have been bearing the brunt of the non-implementation of the transfer policy because many of them have been married in other districts “but they continue to be posted in the area where they were engaged”.
“The quality of teaching will go down automatically when a person has to travel daily from one district to another on daily basis.”
Threatening a complete lockdown of schools, the JKReT Forum leaders said that the State Finance Minister Haseeb Drabu has also been making “rodomontading” statements which however never transpired into reality.
Farooq Ahmad Tantary, chairman JKReT Forum said that “Central Human Resource Ministry has clubbed various schemes like SSA, RMSA, RUSA and reduced the funds which are affecting the payment of salaries of SSA teachers of J&K.
Later the protesting teachers marched towards Directorate of School Education Kashmir's office but were detained along the way while some managed to reach there to hold a sit-in protest.
A similar protest was held at Jammu Press Club in winter capital under the leadership of JKReT Forum Vice Chairman Bhupinder Singh and State General Secretary Jahangir Alam Khan.
The leadership lashed out at JK government for failing to address the problems of ReT teachers.
yawarhussainn@gmail.com
