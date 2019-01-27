ReT teacher electrocuted to death in Kupwara

Srinagar, Jan 26:
A Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) died of electrocution in Madhama village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday evening.
An official told local news agency that Manzoor Ahmad Lone son of Gulab Lone of Madhama, Zirhama received an electric shock while repairing an electric wire at his home late today evening.
Lone, an ReT teacher by profession was seriously injured due to electric shock, said the official.
He was immediately taken to nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, said the official. (GNS)