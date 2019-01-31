ReT regularization

Javeid Hassan Malik
It is said that education drags a person from darkness towards a light but in our State total reverse seems to be unfolding, thanks to our policy maker’s at the helm, highly educated youth are getting marginalized and pushed to wall from times immemorial and most recently by decision of SAC to regularize ReT teachers into general line teachers that is simply going to freeze the advertisement of teacher posts in future.
Also it’s going to metastasize the tumour which has ruined our elementary level education system into higher levels of education sector that had started to recover from past few years, with this decision people at helm are compromising over bringing quality and excellence in school education that is current need of an hour.
In history appointment of ReT teacher will serve as worst negative reference point for times to come. History is testimony to an undeniable fact how ReT teachers were brought into system, people say ReT scheme was like unanticipated tide of luck that carried with itself everything that came in its way, be it good or bad, but bad overpowered good in this race.
Even in my own area those people who had left studies halfway and had concentrated their brain on farming and other works got adjusted in ReT scheme by greasing the palms of concerned zonal authorities to bring schools in nearest locality.
With no competition,no exam to qualify recruitment was simply done by submitting few documents and person got appointed as ReT. I am remembered of one such anecdote regarding these appointments, it happened during my graduation years way back in 2010.
Those days every morning I used to visit baker’s shop in morning to buy bread for my family, there used to work a guy of my age. He used to always boost about himself being TDC pass out, but to his bad luck he couldn’t write simple English sentences properly, for few days during my usual visits I didn’t notice him there.
I thought he might have gone to home till I came across news via word of mouth that literally pulled earth underneath my feet. He was no more a baker but a newly appointed ReT teacher.
In majority of the cases people who doubted their future in studies preferred to join ReT on paltry salary quiet less the wages earned by daily wagers doing manual work in fields and many people didn’t give a damn to this job and preferred to continue their higher studies which paid them dividends in the end and instead of falling into quagmire of ReT they got appointed as General line teachers by passing JKSSB exam.
Now how can government justify this decision of making ReT teachers status and rank equivalent to general line teachers.
Question which begs the consideration, did these teachers change the grassroot level of school education? The answer is a big no. Instead these teachers became richer and richer while poor students became poorer with each passing hour as they didn’t get the quality education for which these teachers were appointment.
If they had any self-confidence on their teaching they would have admitted their own wards in government schools.
Instead their own kids are studying in prestigious private schools and those kids who are studying in these schools simply cannot afford private education.
It has been found more than learning what motivates these kids is appetite for middle day meals and freedom to roam freely in working hours that they can’t afford in private schools.
Irony is that only few months back same teachers had to appear in B. Ed. exams mandatory for any person to be eligible as teacher and to add insult to their injuries these teachers were caught in cheating and following unfair means to pass exam, newspaper reports are testimony to this news.
Thus teachers became treacherous, now I can say with some confidence that government have fitted square pegs in round hole at our elementary level of education and now if same teachers are installed at high school level how can they justify this position vis-a-vis general line teachers who had to go through cut throat competition to qualify as general line teachers while as our pampered ReT teachers believe other way.
They have always dictated terms to government in their favour be it in ex-minsters, cow saga or seventh pay commission. If this is the way how government listens and addresses the grievances of aggrieved candidates then all unemployed youth especially those candidates with B. Ed. and M. Ed. degree in hand to save their future.
They have every right protest legally against this decision taken without taking students into confidence.
Already protests have rocked university campuses of both provinces but government is turning blind eye to growing outcry of youths against this decision.
I want to make it clear that I have no personal animosity with any person or forum that motivated me to pour this hard talk against government decision. I am writing this on the behalf of lakhs of aggrieved candidates who have lost hope of being teachers in future due this hasty decision.
