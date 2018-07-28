RET deputation call on Chief Secretary

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, July 27:
A delegation of Jammu Kashmir Rehbar-e- Taleem Teachers Forum (JKRETTF) met Chief Secretary BVR Subramanyam in his office at Civil Secretariat here on Friday.
In a statement JKRETTF spokesperson said the delegation headed by forum chairman Farooq Ahmed Tantry threw detailed light on the issues like delinking of SSA teachers’ salaries and implementation of seventh pay commission. The Chief Secretary gave them a patient hearing for resolution of delinking and 7th pay commission. He assured that government is working on the proposal already on his table; moreover a high powered committee is examining the process and cones of the proposal. He assured that the problems faced by the teachers are under the consideration and government wants to resolve them once for all.