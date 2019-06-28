'Results of Class 10th, Ann (Pvt), Bi-Ann 2018-19 of Machil, Keran, Karnah, Gurez to be dclared today'

The results of SSE (Class 10th), Annual (Private), Bi-Annual, 2018-19 of Machil, Keran, Karnah and Gurez will be declared today, JKBOSE said in a circular issued Froday.
BOSE said the result will be available online on [www.Indiaresults.com.websites]
The circular stated that results will be declared exclusively through e-mode and the result material like marks cards, etc will be distributed to the concerned later on in due course of time, for which a notice will be published as and when the material is available.
