Result oriented dialogue between India, Pakistan imperative for peace in south Asia: Omar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
National Conference Vice-President, Omar Abdullah on Friday reiterated the need for a sustained, structured and result-oriented dialogue between India and Pakistan.
“It’s a heartening development that foreign ministers of both countries have agreed to meet on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session in New York. I expect good things to come out of it because its time for the leadership of both countries to resolve all outstanding issues including that of Kashmir.”
Emphasizing that there is no alternative to dialogue, the NC Vice President said, “Seeking dialogue with Pakistan is based on our aspiration to see an end to instability, violence, death and destruction in Jammu and Kashmir. We have always sought dialogue both on the internal and external fronts and will continue to seek dialogue regardless of how such genuine and practical appeals are distorted. New Delhi and Islamabad need to restore the credibility and sanctity of the institution of dialogue. The State has witnessed enough death, destruction, mayhem and turmoil and we cannot delay the resolution of the problem any longer,” he further said.
Appealing for meaningful engagement between India and Pakistan, Omar Abdullah said there was no alternative to talks. “It is the responsibility of both India and Pakistan to rescue people in the state from a never-ending cycle of fear, pain and misery. The people of Kashmir cannot be taken for granted anymore. Hostility and lack of dialogue between India and Pakistan has wrecked enough havoc and is not an acceptable alternative anymore,” he further said.