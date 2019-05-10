Result of 12th standard Annual Regular Jammu div to be announced today

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education said Friday that the results of Higher Secondary Part II will be announced today at 6.00 PM.
A circular issued by JKBOSE said that the results of Annual Regular of Jammu division (HSP-II) will be available online and students can also check the result through SMS by typing jkbose12 followed by space and then roll number and sending it to 5676750.
