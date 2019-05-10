Result of 12th standard Annual Regular Jammu div to be announced today

May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education said Friday that the results of Higher Secondary Part II will be announced today at 6.00 PM.

A circular issued by JKBOSE said that the results of Annual Regular of Jammu division (HSP-II) will be available online and students can also check the result through SMS by typing jkbose12 followed by space and then roll number and sending it to 5676750.