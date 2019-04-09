Restructuring our education system

April 09, 2019 | Sartaj Mir

Our education system is plagued by countless botched, dilettante and pitiful people. Educational standard of our state or more so in the country is drastically poor and degrading with every passing day. We focus on syllabus completion: A curriculum set from times immemorial. Class promotion and percentage of marks are the benchmarks of our schooling. As a system, we need to focus on certain fundamentals with respect to the growth of a child. A conventional educational dichotomy has adversely affected our social and political wisdom.

Today India is investing all its might and financial resources to build up a sturdy defence structure. Purchasing armament will not yield us to a vibrant nation but education does. Development of any nation and even the better exploitation of its resources are entirely dependent on the quality of our human resource. Whatever may be the defence potential or industrial machinery, if we have contemptible and ill-bred youth, the dawn of development remains a farfetched dream. Let us talk about the system of schooling in our state. Today we have a threefold school system i.e. Government, private and organisational.

The first one is a place of mediocrity that has plagued the education system into a profession “by chance and not by choice”. People who take teaching profession as a job rather than mission can prove a deterrent in the overall development of our children.

Private institutions have turned up as money minting agencies. Majority of those who run private institutions are concerned about the monetary gains rather than working towards the betterment of the education system. They have become more of business units than empowerment hubs.

Organisational institutions have become fund collection centres where most of the people work for their personal benefits rather than working for a particular purpose.

We as a system prefer “reserved over deserved”. We have syllabus and job oriented study. Although we have quality institutes like that of IITs and AIIMS for higher education, but in-case of primary education we prefer “quantity over quality”. We have pressure filled non-relaxing environment. The present system forces its pupils to live a stressful life; thereby defining excellence in the form of external factors only. These factors result in brain drain and can prove disastrous in the long run.

Our examination system is totally cramped, standardized testing determines everything. Innovation, creativity, curiosity, passion, excellence comes about when “Learning becomes its own reward”.This can’t happen if aptitude is not recognized outside this standardized format.

A teacher now-a-days has to shun his authoritative character he/she must be a guide and mentor. He/she has to facilitate suitable ways and means to nurture and dig out hidden potential of a child to the fullest possible development. A teacher has to think beyond classroom and take initiatives of exploration and experimentation.

Every child has got some innate capacity, sort of intelligence and certain kind of a trait. A teacher thus has to arrange means to spark this trait and shape up the instruction in consonance with the psychological needs of a child. Parents have to become party to teaching-learning process. They have to acquaint a teacher with the psychological and emotional behaviour of a child.

It is Illogical to put all the blame on working of the system, System in fact works as designed. Our system tends to optimize for quantity over quality. Instead of looking for revivalist measures, we should be looking for its re-structuring. Present System works in files only but the spice of practicality is missing in it. Teaching methodologies should be focusing on creative abilities then mundane methodology.

Excellence can’t be expected from a system where primary obligation is to create employable masses. We as a society have a myopic and underdeveloped definition of success, for mostof us success is getting into a top medical/engineering college followed by working in an unrelated field which would pay us the most.Parents put extreme pressure to use education as a financial security. We give little incentives to take risks and encourage creativity.

