May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Restrictions withdrawn, normalcy returns to Valley

Life returned to normal in Kashmir on Sunday after two days of restrictions and shutdown in the wake of the killing of Zakir Musa — the head of an Al-Qaeda affiliate in the Valley — in a gunfight with the government forces in Pulwama district, officials said.
They said there were no restrictions in place in any part of the Valley on Sunday.
“Normalcy has returned to the Valley as there is no strike today and no restrictions have been imposed anywhere,” an official said.
Officials said shops, fuel stations and other business establishments re-opened this morning while public transport also operated normally.
The weekly flea market on the TRC Chowk-Batamaloo axis through Lal Chowk was also open, they said.
Musa, the head of the Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, was killed in a gunfight with the government forces at Dadsara village of Tral in the south Kashmir's Pulwama district Friday after the government forces launched a search operation late Thursday evening following specific information about the presence of militants there.
Fearing law and order problems, authorities had imposed curfew in parts of Kashmir valley as a precautionary measure on Friday.
The curfew continued on Saturday in view of a strike called by the Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani against the killing of Musa and a civilian, Zahoor Ahmad of Naira Pulwama – by unidentified gunmen on Thursday.
Mobile internet was also suspended on Thursday night across the Valley, but the low-speed service was restored in most parts on Saturday evening following improvement in the situation.
The high-speed mobile internet service continued to remain barred.

