Restrictions to be imposed in Srinagar areas on Aug 30, 31: District admin

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
In view of the two-day shutdown call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), the district administration Srinagar Wednesday decided to impose restrictions in Srinagar areas falling under the jurisdiction of seven police stations.
An official in the district administration said that the restrictions will be imposed for two days in Srinagar areas falling under the jurisdiction of seven police stations including Maharaj Gunj, Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Safa Kadal, Maisuma and Kral Khud.
He, however, said that out of seven, partial restrictions will be imposed in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of two police stations including Maisuma and Kralkhud.
The official said that the restrictions will be imposed on Thursday and Friday.
Earlier, JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Muhammad Yasin Malik had called for a two-day strike starting from Aug 30 in wake of the hearing of Article 35-A in the top court of India. (KNS)