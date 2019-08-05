Restrictions, night curfews imposed in several parts of JK

August 05, 2019 07:09:00 | Press Trust of India

Restrictions and night curfews were imposed in several districts of Jammu and Kashmir as the Valley remained on edge with authorities stepping up security deployment.



The government imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in Srinagar district with effect from Sunday midnight as a precautionary measure, officials said.



"There shall be no movement of public and all educational institutions (in Srinagar district) shall remain closed," according to an order.



It stated that there was a complete bar on holding any kind of public meeting or rally."Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required," the order said.



Schools and colleges in Jammu, Kishtwar, Resai, Doda and Udhampur districts were also ordered to remain close on Monday, the officials said.



The authorities imposed night curfew in Kishtwar and Rajouri districts and Banihal area of Ramban district, while restrictions were imposed in Jammu, Resai and Doda districts, besides Srinagar on Sunday, they said.



"We have imposed night curfew in Kishtwar district from tonight as a precautionary measure", Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana, told PTI.



He said all schools and colleges have been closed in the district.



The authorities also imposed curfew and restrictions in Rajouri district from Sunday night and ordered closure of all educational institutes, the officials said.



The University of Jammu will remain closed on Monday and all scheduled examinations have been postponed, they said.



Various educational institutions in the Kashmir Valley also directed their students to vacate hostels.



The authorities in Jammu have also imposed restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC in the district and banned all types of congregation, the officials said.



Schools, colleges and academic institutions are advised to remain closed as a measure of caution, Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, said.



Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Indu Kanwal Chib, said the CrPC's section 144 has been imposed in Reasi district and educational institutions will remain closed from Monday, till further orders, as a precautionary measure.



In Doda district, too, authorities have imposed restrictions and closed down educational institutions, the officials said.



Mobile Internet services have been suspended in the Kashmir Valley, they said, adding that satellite phones are being provided to police officials and district magistrates.