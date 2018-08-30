About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at August 30, 2018 12:16 AM 0Comment(s)147views


Restrictions likely in Srinagar areas on Aug 30, 31

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 29:

In view of the two-day shutdown call given by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), the district administration Srinagar Wednesday decided to impose restrictions in Srinagar areas falling under the jurisdiction of seven police stations.
An official in the district administration said restrictions would be imposed on two days in Srinagar areas falling under the jurisdiction of seven police stations including Maharaj Gunj, Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Safa Kadal, Maisuma and Kralkhud.
However, he said, out of seven, partial restrictions would be imposed in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of two police stations including Maisuma and Kralkhud.
Earlier, JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik had called for a two-day strike starting from August 30 in wake of the hearing of Article 35-A in the top court of India.

 

