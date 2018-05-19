Restrictions in Srinagar today

Class work in schools, colleges to remain suspended; KU postpones exams
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, May 18:
In the wake of Prime Minister NarendraModi's visit to State, authorities have decided to impose restrictions in parts of Srinagar on Saturday as a precautionary measure.
The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan this evening in Srinagar.
“There shall be complete restrictions within the territorial jurisdictions of Khanyar, Rainawari, Nowhatta, Safakadal, MR Gunj, Nishat and partially in Maisuma and Kralkhud police stations of Srinagar tomorrow,” a government official said.
He said the restrictions have been imposed as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident.
The official said that class work in all schools and colleges in Srinagar shall also remain suspended tomorrow.
Meanwhile, Kashmir University has postponed exams scheduled for tomorrow.
"The examination of 3rd semester CBCS (Batch 2016), which was scheduled to be held on May Saturday has been rescheduled. It shall now be held on May 27(Sunday) at 11 am. Its venue shall remain unchanged," a spokesman of University said.