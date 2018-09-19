About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Restrictions in Srinagar to prevent Muharram procession

Published at September 19, 2018 10:09 AM 0Comment(s)714views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Authorities on Wednesday imposed restrictions in areas of Srinagar to prevent Muharram processions.

District administration has imposed restrictions in areas falling under the jurisdiction of police stations Shaheed Gunj, Batmaloo, Sher Gadhi, Karan Nagar, Kothibagh, Maisuma, Kral Khud, R M Bagh and Nehru Park.

Authorities said the restrictions are preventive in nature and have been imposed to maintain law and order in the city.

 

Picture used in the story is representational 

