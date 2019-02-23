Restrictions in jurisidction of five Srinagar police stations tomorrow

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
There will be restrictions in five police stations in Sringar's old city tomorrow to "miantain peace and order".
Police on Saturday issued an order stating "In view of strike call given by separatists on 24/02/2019 there are credible inputs that the miscreants may resort to various activities which will be prejudicial to the public tranquility, peace and order.
"Therefore, to maintain peace, order and public tranquility and to ensure safety of life and property, imposition of restriction on 24/02/2019 in terms of Section 11 Cr PC has become imperative.
The jurisdictions of five police stations where the restriction will be imposed are PS Rainawari, PS Nowhatta, PS Khanyar, PS MR Gunj, PS Safakadal.
[Representational Pic]