Restrictions imposed near gunfight sites inBla

Rising Kashmir NewsBaramulla, Nov 09:
District Magistrate Baramulla, Dr. Nasir Ahmad Naqash, Friday imposed restrictions on the movement of people under section 144 CrPC within the radius of 3 kms from counter-militancy operation sites falling within the jurisdiction of Baramulla district.
He said that the order shall remain in force for a period of 60 days.
It was said that in case of any exigency, local population can seek the assistance of the district administration or police.
The DM said that these restrictions shall not apply to the movement of ambulances, medical staff and government employees.