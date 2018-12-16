Restrictions imposed in Sopore

Noor ul HaqSopore Dec 15:
Authorities on Saturday imposed restrictions in parts of Sopore to prevent any protests in view of civilian killings in South Kashmir’s Pulwama.
Reports said that Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was imposed in North Kashmir's Sopore till further orders.
“In view of the prevailing situation and as a precautionary measure to safeguard the life and public property in subdivision Sopore, restrictions under Section 144 CrPC have been imposed from 15th December till further orders,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore Ashiq Hussain Lily.
Section 144 prohibits free assembly of more than four people in an area. Police and paramilitary forces were deployed in huge numbers on the roads in and around Sopore to thwart any protests.
Earlier hundreds of students of Government Degree College Sopore took to streets and protested against the civilian killings. Protesters hurled rocks on the government forces. Government forces resorted to teargas shelling resulting in clashes. A spontaneous shutdown was observed in the town following the civilian killings. Meanwhile, in view of the prevailing situation, mobile internet services were blocked in entire police district Sopore.