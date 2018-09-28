Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Authorities Friday imposed restriction in Downtown areas of Srinagar to prevent protests in view of shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL.
Witnesses said contingents of Government forces’ personnel were deployed at many locations while concertina wires and barricades were placed on roads to restrict movement of public.
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called for a shutdown in Kashmir against what they called fresh wave of killings including killing of an innocent youth Muhammad Saleem Malik at Noorbagh area of Srinagar by forces.
Malik was killed allegedly in forces firing during a Cordon and Search Operation at Noobagh area of the city on Thursday.
