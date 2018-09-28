About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar

Published at September 28, 2018 10:43 AM 0Comment(s)1044views


Restrictions imposed in parts of Srinagar

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Authorities Friday imposed restriction in Downtown areas of Srinagar to prevent protests in view of shutdown called by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL. 

Witnesses said contingents of Government forces’ personnel were deployed at many locations while concertina wires and barricades were placed on roads to restrict movement of public. 

The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called for a shutdown in Kashmir against what they called fresh wave of killings including killing of an innocent youth Muhammad Saleem Malik at Noorbagh area of Srinagar by forces.

Malik was killed allegedly in forces firing during a Cordon and Search Operation at Noobagh area of the city on Thursday.

 

(Picture for mere representation) 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top