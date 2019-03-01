About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Restrictions imposed in Kashmir parts

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Authorities on Friday imposed restrictions in Old City of summer capital Srinagar and other parts of south Kashmir including Anantnag town.

Reports said that the authorities imposed restrictions in Downtown Srinagar and groups of police and paramilitary CRPF men have been deployed on roads. 

Reports said that Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been placed under house arrest. 

Witnesses said that restrictions have also been imposed in Anantnag town, Bijbehara and other parts of South Kashmir.

They said barricades of barbed wires have been installed in Anantnag town.

The restrictions were imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain "law and order".

Earlier, Government of India banned Jamaat-e-Islami Jammu and Kashmir, days after arresting it's leaders and anda activists in a massive crackdown.

 

