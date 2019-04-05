About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Restrictions imposed in Downtown Sgr, Mirwaiz placed under house arrest

Authorities Friday imposed restrictions in parts of downtown Srinagar following protests inside the Central Jail, Srinagar.

According to reports forces erected barricades and barbed wires at  several places to restrict the movement of people.

Hurriyat (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was also placed under house detention in wake of the protests in the jail, reports said. 

Ealietr, GNS reported two inmates were reportedly injured and at least three barracks and a building  damaged in the jail,  GNS reported.

Following the protests additional forces were rushed to the jail to  control the situation, reports said.

 

(Representational picture)

