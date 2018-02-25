About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Restrictions imposed around B’la, Bandipora exam centers

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

District Administrations of Baramulla and Bandipora Saturday issued magisterial orders imposing prohibitory restrictions under Section 144 CrPc within a radius of 200 meters around examination centers of the district for smooth conduct of Secondary School Bi-annual class 10th and Higher Secondary class 12th exams being held from February 26 to March 06, 2018.
It was said that the move is aimed to ensure the free and fair conduct of the exams and shall remain in force till the examination is over.
However, examinees, supervisory staff, and security personnel deployed for conducting the examinations shall be exempted from the operation of the orders.

