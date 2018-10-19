About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Restrictions continue in Srinagar's Downtown for second day

Published at October 19, 2018


Restrictions continue in Srinagar

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Restrictions continue to remain imposed for second day in Downtown areas of Srinagar city following a call for protests after Friday prayers by Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL).

Restrictions under section 144 continue to remain imposed in five police stations of north city Srinagar.

Officials said the restrictions have been imposed as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Reports said heavy contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF men have been deployed at major flash points in Downtown.

Government forces have also laid concertina wire and barricades on roads to restrict public movement.

Authorities had imposed restrictions in Downtown areas following the killing of two militants, a civilian--whom police termed an accomplice of militants--and a cop in a gunfight at Fateh Kadal area of the city. 

 

