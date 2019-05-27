Restrictions around historic Jamia masjid lifted

May 27, 2019 | Agencies

Restrictions around the historic Jamia masjid in the down town, Srinagar, imposed as a precautionary measure on Friday morning, were lifted and morning prayers were held peacefully on Monday.

All gates of the worship place are now open and Jamia Market witnessed heavy rush of customers since this morning. Government forces and state police personnel deployed in the area have also been withdrawn. Road blocks have also been removed and traffic was plying normally. Shops and business establishments in the down town and also are open and doing normal business.

Restrictions around the Masjid, stronghold of moderate Hurriyat Conference (HC) Mirwaiz Moulvi Omar Farooq, were imposed on Friday morning to prevent any demonstration following the killing of Ansar Gazwatul Hind chief Zakir Musa in an encounter by forces in Pulwama district during over 12 hours Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) which ended on early Friday.