Restricting movement of live stock of Gujjar Bakarwal community on highway insensitive: Mehbooba

April 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Peoples Democratic Party President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday expressed her disapproval over restrictions being imposed on transportation of live stock by Gujjar Bakerwal community on Srinagar-Jammu highway. In a statement Mehbooba said that the move was insensitive and demanded its immediate revocation.

“Administration in Jammu & Kashmir is on a spree of taking ridiculous decisions one after another. Not allowing nomads/Gujjar Bakerwal community members to transport their live stock from Jammu to Valley is an insensitive one, as they cannot wait until elections are over, “Mehbooba said.

Saying that these restrictions were insensitive and unacceptable, she added that the matter has been taken up with Governor S P Malik and that she has demanded immediate revocation of the same.

“I have taken up the matter with Governor who has assured me all help,” she added.