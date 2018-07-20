Restrain, work within limits: KCCI tells IGP Basant

Srinagar:
Reacting to the news of Inspector General of Police (Traffic), Jammu and Kashmir, Basant Rath physically assaulting civilians, Kashmir’s premiere trade body The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has said that it has been approached by many of its members complaining about the unbecoming behaviour of Rath.
“We have been approached my our members against the abusive language used and roughing up people purportedly making some traffic offense, while on the streets of Srinagar overseeing the traffic movement by Basant Rath,” KCCI has said.
KCCI has said that although it appreciates the efforts put in by Rath in bringing in a measure of discipline in the traffic management, it urged the government to take appropriate action against him and ask the officer concerned, to restrain himself to work within the limits of etiquette and ethics to enforce law.
“The aggressive approach used otherwise tends to cause unrest among the people at large,” KCCI added.
Earlier, a video had surfaced on social media purportedly showing Rath slapping a person repeatedly and calling him an idiot.
Giving his side of the story, the IPS officer on Twitter said the 40-second video was part of a 25 odd minutes long conversation with the man which led to the scuffle.
The video shows Rath, who is not in uniform, calling an unidentified person an idiot and slapping him repeatedly. He slaps the person at least four times asking him to shut up. The police officer said the man’s friends created a scene which then triggered the scuffle.