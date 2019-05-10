About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 10, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Restoring autonomy essential for peace in JK: Kamal

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Thursday asserted that the restoration of autonomy to Jammu & Kashmir will go a long way in sweeping the cobwebs of mistrust between the centre and the state, saying only NC can fight for protection of states identity and integrity.
Party’s Additional General secretary Dr. Sheikh Mustufa Kamal said that once in power the party will work for the restoration of Autonomy to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. “The constitution of the country accommodates cultural diversity. The same constitution endows the state of Jammu and Kashmir special status within the union of India. The autonomy resolution, which was passed by the state legislature with majority, affords a way out from the present imbroglio. The resolution of autonomy didn’t come about on the spur of occasion; it was a consequence of state autonomy report. The report was drafted by elected representatives from across the state irrespective of their regional and religious affiliations,” he said.
Additional general secretary maintained that the state of Jammu and Kashmir acceded with the union of India on the principles of secularism and democracy. “The very idea of autonomy is not something new as the state enjoyed it prior to 1954. The autonomy resolution, which was passed by the state legislature with majority affords a way out from the imbroglio and will prove effective in satiating the developmental needs of all the regions of our state,” he said adding that one day realization will eventually dawn on people in Delhi that the Autonomy is the only way forward.
He said that the party would continue to struggle for the restoration of autonomy. “Restoring autonomy is not only imperative to meet the urges and aspirations of the people but essential for peace, prosperity and overall development of the state,” he said.
He said that people have lately come to know that PDP cannot be trusted with the task of safe guarding state’s special status. “We saw how PDP chose to crawl when they were only told to stoop. We saw how they implemented NFSA, SARFAESI, and GST in the state. They took no time to do away with what was left of our remaining autonomy. Now it is up to people to show them the door. Nevertheless, the people have already shown door to such forces as are hell bent to destroy the integrity, and identity of our state in the just concluded parliamentary elections. I am sure that the people will carry on with the momentum and give befitting reply to such forces as draw their sustenance from RSS-BJP in the forth coming assembly elections,” he said.

