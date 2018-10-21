Restoration of high-speed internet services in South Kashmir a security matter: Admin

Srinagar:
Authorities in South Kashmir on Saturday admitted that they were “helpless” in restoring high-speed internet services across four districts.
From past couple of weeks the four districts—including Pulwama, Shopian, Kulgam and Anantnag, of South Kashmir have been facing high-speed internet ban. The internet was suspended after the killing of four cops in Shopian. Later, authorities restored internet but with slow speed.
“It’s not in my hands. I would have restored the high speed internet service, if it would have been in my hands. Not only students and business community but employees in government departments are suffering. Work culture has been suffering due to high speed internet ban,” Deputy Commissioner Kulgam Muhammad Shameem Wani told local news gathering agency CNS.
He elaborated that high speed internet service has been suspended due to security reasons. “It is the police administration that has to take a call on the matter,” he Wani added.
Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Muhammad Younis said the order to suspended high speed internet service has come from the top. “I am still in touch with the higher authorities and hopefully the high-speed internet service will get restored soon in Anantnag,” he said.
Deputy Commissioner Pulwama and Shopian also said that they are in touch with higher authorities and service will be restored in the districts very soon.
The netizens from South Kashmir are fuming and giving vent to their frustration on social media over the suspension of 4G speed. Even Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry cited high speed internet as the main reason for dealers not to file their GST Returns in time. Most of the government departments have gone hi-tech in these districts while employees have been facing immense problems in their offices. Students are the main victims.
A police official said that banning high-speed internet service in volatile South Kashmir is a security matter. “A high level security meeting will be held to take a call on the issue,” he added.