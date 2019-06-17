Restoration of autonomy our principal objective: NC

June 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Sunday said the party is not seeking anything novel or outside the ambit of constitution of India—saying the party is seeking the restoration of autonomy to the state.

National Conference senior leaders led by Party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar addressed series of worker’s conventions at Ashmukam, Pahalgam and Khanabal Anantanag.

While addressing the workers, general secretary said that the party was not seeking anything new or unconstitutional. “We have been demanding for the restoration of the position that our state enjoyed until 1953. Our party is seeking the restoration of the position to the state that was achieved by our state through Delhi agreement. We are the only Muslim majority state of India; Maharaja’s accession with the union of India was purely restricted to certain areas. However what was achieved by the leadership of our party was unscrupulously eroded by the successive state governments after the unconstitutional and illegal arrest of Sher- e- Kashmir,” he said adding, “our state is not like any other state of India; the people at the helm of affairs in New Delhi should understand that they are dealing with an area, historically and geographically and in all manner of things with a certain background. They have to be men of vision and there has to be a broad minded acceptance of facts.”

Sagar while underscoring for the need of having dialogue with the disgruntled youth of the state said, “The idea of achieving long lasting peace in the state cannot be achieving by closing the doors for dialogue and reconciliation. The youth of our state have never felt so discontented and alienated as they are feeling now. The need of the hour calls for engaging with the youth. An earnest dialogue with the youth will inevitably prove fruitful towards increasing the prospects of peace and prosperity in the state.”

Sagar while exuding confidence into the workers said that PM Modi throughout his campaign in the run up of parliament elections racked up the names of Dr. Farooq and Omar Abdullah and criticized them all along his election campaign trail. “However people of Kashmir came out and attested to the policies of the party leadership. The victory of the party candidates from all the three constituencies of the state is reflective of the mood of the people. The people of Kashmir have considerably reposed their faith in the party for the sole purpose of protecting the interests of the state,” he said adding, “People have come to understand that there is no other credible and strong voice other than National Conference in the state that could put stiff resistance to the machinations of BJP, RSS and its henchmen in the state. The eloquent and forceful avowals of party vice president in the parliament are still alive in the explicit memories of people, who know how Omar sahib spoke when Mehbooba failed to do so.”

Sagar further added that the forces as are inimical to the special status and integrity of the state were worried by the wave on ground in favor of National Conference and its leadership. “However there is scope for complacency, we have to keep on striving hard to achieve our goal. Our goal is explicit and clear, it is to protect the identity of the state and put the state back on the track of development and prosperity. Our principal objective is to work for the restoration of autonomy to the state. The move will go a long way in removing the cobwebs of mistrust between New Delhi and the state,” he said.

Among others party senior leaders Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, state secretary Sakina Itoo, district president Altaf Kaloo, south Zone president Dr. Bashir Ahmad Veeri, Pir Muhammad Hussain, Muhammad Shafi also addressed the workers and impressed upon them to effectively engage with the people.