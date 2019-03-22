Restaurant ‘Baba’s Bafe n Dine’ opened in Srinagar

March 22, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Chairman of Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Muhammad Yasin Khan Thursday inaugurated a café named Baba’s Café n Dine in Exchange Road area of the capital city.

Naseer Ahmad Baba, owner of the café said that it was his passion to start a café.

“Restaurants with quality food enhance city’s reputation. Kashmir is becoming self-sufficient state in all respects and youth should invest and start ventures for livelihood,” he said.

Baba added that entrepreneurship is the solution to employment crisis in the State.

“The main aim is to provide the food lovers a place where they will enjoy good hygienic food and spend quality social time,”

He added that the café is equipped with all the modern facilities, good ambience and a retro look for the people of all age groups.

“We are providing affordable food menu so that students can also come here,” he further added.

He said that there is scope of Cafes and Restaurants in the valley that is the reason that I changed my mobile shop into café.

“With this we can also generate employment. This café has generated employment to at least six persons,” he said.