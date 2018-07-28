Restart the dialogue process

Khurram Wani
Mostly we all are delighted when our said prediction comes true even if it is related to the smallest of an issue in our day to day life.
My analysis about Kashmir cease fire and dialogue process also came true but in the most obnoxious manner.
In my article “peace through dialogue” which was published in the daily Rising Kashmir on 10th of June 2018, just four days before Shujaat’s assassination, revolved around not letting the peace talks getting sabotaged at any cost, not even by killing of important people.
I had discussed the killing of a Russian ambassador in Ankara in December 2016, just days before historical Russian-Turkish summit and the nuances revolving around the relationship of these two nations.
After the killing of the ambassador in Turkey which explicitly aimed at sabotaging the talks, both the countries went ahead with their plan very bravely and confidently honouring the death of the ambassador.
Knowing that the ideas of peace and reconciliation or that of an institution of the state are always bigger than any particular individual. That is definitely how our beloved ShujaatSahab also thought because of which he involved himself for a cause of bringing peace to his bleeding nation by involving with people in power of both the countries despite knowing the dangers involved.
Only because of far sightedness of the nations of Turkey and Russia, were the talk possible despite a killing. It not only exhibits political will and leadership skills but sincerity to a cause. While as the ambassador was only doing his paid job, Shujaat was out on a mission to bring about a political calm to his nation.
Going back to the article, it mentioned how different stakeholders/institutions who would not want peace in Kashmir and will like to maintain status quo on this issue are trying their best to disrupt the dialogue process. And Shujaat’s killing is an episode in the same chain of events.
I remember when ShujaatBukhari saw my article, he was keen to publish. But may be sadly he did not realise we Kashmiris do not matter. He was an optimist who tried to make his voice heard as a Kashmiri but our respective nations of Pakistan and India are not used to hearing Kashmiris talk for themselves. They want to sell us their stale narratives cooked in our own blood and pain.
If people like Shujaat resist the dirty political games of both the nations, they are shut down. The nation of Kashmir has seen tragedy after tragedy. We are politically aware enough now to differentiate between supporters and opponents and won’t let the two nations manipulate us on our differences. Much like how Israel manipulated the differences between Hamas and Fatah to their benefit, as was discussed in the previous article too.
Recently Hurriyat Conference has accepted its mistakes of the past which they have committed, probably referring to internal rivalries and non-compromising attitude for its own people within its organisation whose understanding or approach might have been different, though striving for the same goal. And probably have realised that a single platform with a negotiating attitude and stance is better than a rigid uncompromising position.
At the same time Geelani’s statement about highlighting Pakistan’s offer to India of withdrawing troops from Jammu Kashmir signals a big shift. Withdrawing of troops from both side of Kashmir is a good point from where the whole dialogue process can be reinitiated but it is possible only when the cross border firing and damage is minimized against a set deadline for steps to be taken.
Geelani also has mentioned how Kashmiri love their freedom and dignity which again points towards a freer Kashmir than the existing with the two nations which again is a win-win situation for peace and humanity and for both the countries and surely is the only realistic solution to the issue.
As any other solution forwarded by any party as a solution basically points towards maintaining a status quo and we Kashmiri people understand it through our experiences of humiliation and devaluation.
New Delhi should respond to Pakistan’s offer, otherwise the onus of letting the recent talks get sabotaged automatically comes on to the side which calls the talks off.
Specially, at a time when the UN report is hitting the Indian state very hard and the Human Rights violation done by the state is bringing international condemnation.
So, as a common Kashmiri whose everyday life is impacted by this dicey politics of both the nation states, I am praying to all the stakeholders which includes common voices as well to sit and discuss a viable solution and take steps to remove suspicion between people of Kashmir and between the mainland of India and Pakistan so that a lasting peace can be a reality that will benefit everyone.
As far as ShujatSahab is concerned, the best gift to a person of his magnitude which would have suited his character, soul and personality would be to restart the dialogue process.
Shujaat travelled wide across the world, attended conferences and spoke at different platforms for a better and peaceful Kashmir.
In my last meeting with him which was just a week before his death, he mentioned how tiring and difficult it is to travel especially keeping his health into consideration which had fallen due to severe sickness of late and at the same time sacrificing the family life which he loved so dearly.
But while I was leaving he smiled and said I am ready to do much more for Kashmir and for our people.
So people who claim to love him on either side of the border should be the ones to reciprocate his love and dedication and restart the dialogue process and push both the countries for a sincere engagement.
Along with the political resolution, my earnest request to Kashmiri Muslims living in the valley and to Hurriyat in particular, is to start a campaign of calling back Kashmir Pandits in an organised and visible way to remove their misunderstanding and fears and for the movement to be pluralistic and political one, not a religious, parochial and bigoted idea.
Author is a Management graduate from the University of Kent